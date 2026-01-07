What Types Of Castings Can Be Produced Using Green Sand Automatic Foundry Line?
Suitable Casting Types:
Automotive Parts (Core Application):Engine blocks/heads (simpler designs), crankcases, flywheel housings, transmission cases, clutch housings, intake/exhaust manifolds drums, caliper housings, hubs, steering gear housings, differential cases, suspension arms housings, brackets (engine/mounting).Internal Combustion Engine & Machinery Parts:Cylinder blocks/heads (small/medium), gearbox housings, valve/pump/compressor casings, motor end covers, flanges, pulleys Machinery Components:Tractor/harvester gearboxes, axle housings, gear chambers, brackets, counterweights Hardware & Fittings:Pipe fittings (flanges, joints), low-pressure valve bodies, bases, covers, handwheels, simple structural parts components (stove panels, burners), hardware tools (hammer heads, wrench bodies).Other Fields:Simple plumbing fixtures (bases/brackets), small engineering machinery parts, elevator counterweights.
Key Limitations (Unsuitable Types):
Oversized Castings: >500kg–1,000kg (risk of mold swelling/deformation).Complex/Thin-Wall Designs: Deep cavities, fine channels, or walls <3–4mm (prone to defects like incomplete filling or hot tearing).High-Precision/Surface-Finish Parts: Inferior to processes like resin sand or investment casting.
Special Alloys:
Ductile Iron: Possible but requires strict sand control; prone to shrinkage/subsurface pores: Rarely used (green sand lacks refractoriness for high temperatures).Non-Ferrous (Al/Cu): Prefer gravity/low-pressure die casting or metal molds.
Core Advantages vs. Drawbacks:
Pros: Highest efficiency/cost-effectiveness, reusable sand, fast automation: Limited strength/surface finish, strict sand management, unsuitable for complex/large/high-spec parts.
