A defining moment for global robotics: Visionary leadership recognized in China sets the stage for a groundbreaking showcase at CES 2026.







SHENZHEN, CHINA - In a move that sends ripples of recognition across the global technology landscape, Huang Huang, the visionary Founder and CEO of Anno Robots, has been formally bestowed with the prestigious "2025 Robot Industry New Generation Leader Award." This accolade is a powerful affirmation of his transformative impact on intelligent automation, solidifying his status as a pivotal figure in shaping the future of robotics.

Presented at the highly anticipated "Shenzhen Robotics Association Member Conference," this honor transcends a mere commendation. It stands as a profound testament to Huang's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in robotics. The award's rigorous assessment, spanning three critical dimensions- technical innovation, market influence, and industry impetus -unequivocally positions Anno Robots at the vanguard of the "Made in China" movement, demonstrating its capacity to lead on a global scale. This recognition is not just for Anno Robots, but for the broader ecosystem of innovation that Huang Huang has meticulously cultivated, fostering an environment where groundbreaking robotics solutions thrive.

From Shenzhen to Las Vegas: The CES 2026 Connection

This esteemed recognition arrives at an extraordinarily opportune juncture. As the eyes of the world pivot towards the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas, Anno Robots is poised to make an indelible mark, not merely as an exhibitor, but as a decorated industry leader. The "2025 Robot Industry New Generation Leader Award" emphatically underscores the unparalleled credibility and advanced technological prowess that Huang Huang and his team bring to the international stage. It signals to the global community that Anno Robots is a formidable force, a company whose innovations are not just theoretical but proven, impactful, and ready to redefine commercial automation.

At CES 2026, Anno Robots is set to translate this award-winning leadership into tangible, immersive experiences. Visitors to the Anno booth will have the unique opportunity to witness firsthand the very innovations that propelled Huang Huang to this distinguished honor. The showcase will highlight the seamless convergence of high-precision robotics with cutting-edge, consumer-facing smart retail scenarios. This presentation serves as a powerful bridge, connecting the engineering excellence celebrated in Shenzhen with the commercially viable and transformative future being unveiled on the grand stage of Las Vegas. It's an invitation for industry practitioners, potential partners, and global investors to engage directly with the future of automation, driven by Anno Robots' pioneering spirit and validated by this significant industry accolade.

The Hardcore Tech: Why Huang Huang Won

Huang Huang's leadership ethos is deeply rooted in a philosophy he terms "Deep Technological Cultivation." Under his astute guidance, Anno Robots has consistently achieved engineering feats that many within the competitive robotics industry once considered insurmountable. This dedication to fundamental research and development, coupled with an unwavering focus on practical application, is the bedrock of their profound success and the core reason for this well-deserved recognition.