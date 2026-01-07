Mengtai Appointed As Authorized And Exclusive Export Distributor Of Baoji Youtai Explosion-Proof Electrical Connector Plug Socket Products

MENAFN - GetNews) On December 10, 2025, Mengtai(MTPM) officially received an authorization letter from Baoji Youtai, marking another important milestone in Mengtai's development history. Under this agreement, which is valid for three years, Mengtai has been appointed as both a Special Authorized Distributor and the Exclusive Export Authorized Distributor for Youtai's explosion-proof electrical products. Starting from December 2025, Mengtai will formally begin the international sales and export of Youtai's full range of explosion-proof solutions.

This authorization represents a new phase in the long-standing cooperation between our two companies and establishes a clearer division of roles in overseas market development. By combining Youtai's product expertise with Mengtai's export experience, the partnership aims to provide international customers with a more efficient, professional, and reliable procurement channel for explosion-proof electrical products.

Baoji Youtai is a well-established Chinese manufacturer specializing in explosion-proof electrical connectors and plug-and-socket systems. The company has built a strong reputation in the domestic and international markets through years of focused development in hazardous-area electrical connection technology. Early in its growth, Youtai implemented and passed the ISO 9001 quality management system certification, laying a solid foundation for stable product quality and controlled manufacturing processes.

All Youtai products have passed inspection and review by CQST, holding valid Chinese explosion-proof certificates as well as CCC (China Compulsory Certification). In 2019, Youtai obtained ATEX certification, enabling its products to meet the regulatory and technical requirements of European hazardous-area applications. These certifications reflect Youtai's consistent commitment to compliance, safety, and reliability across different markets.

In the oil and gas equipment sector, Youtai's explosion-proof connectors and plug-in components are widely recognized for their dependable performance in demanding operating environments. The products are commonly used in petroleum Drilling Equipment, surface facilities, and supporting electrical systems, where safety and stability are critical. Notably, Youtai is also theexclusive supplier of explosion-proof plug-and-socket components to BOMCO (Baoji Oilfield Machinery Co., Ltd.), one of China's most influential oilfield equipment manufacturers. This long-term supply relationship further demonstrates Youtai's technical capability and industry credibility.

MTPM, headquartered in Baoji, is a locally well-known manufacturer of oilfield equipment and drilling rig components, with a strong focus on both production and international trade. Over the past decade, Mengtai has continuously expanded its overseas business, serving customers in multiple regions with oilfield machinery, drilling equipment, and related spare parts. Through accumulated experience in export operations, compliance coordination, logistics management, and after-sales support, Mengtai has developed a mature and reliable foreign trade system.

The business relationship between Mengtai and Youtai dates back more than ten years. During this period, cooperation between the two companies has progressed steadily, with increasing depth and mutual trust. The newly signed export authorization is not a short-term arrangement, but rather the result of long-term collaboration and shared understanding of international market requirements. It reflects both parties' confidence in each other's capabilities and strategic alignment for overseas expansion.

Under this new cooperation framework, Mengtai will be responsible for the international promotion, export sales, and customer coordination of Youtai's explosion-proof products. This arrangement allows Youtai to focus more on product development and manufacturing, while Mengtai leverages its established export channels and customer network to serve overseas markets more effectively. For international customers, this cooperation provides clearer communication ways, improved responsiveness, and localized export support.

The partnership is expected to benefit customers across a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, mining, aerospace, power generation, and other industrial sectors where hazardous-area electrical safety is essential. By integrating Youtai's certified explosion-proof products into Mengtai's export system, overseas clients will gain access to compliant, field-proven solutions backed by professional sales coordination and technical support.

Looking ahead, Mengtai and Youtai will continue to strengthen their cooperation, with a shared focus on long-term market development. Both companies believe that this authorization marks a solid starting point for deeper international collaboration and will contribute to more structured, efficient, and sustainable growth in overseas hazardous-area equipment markets.

This strategic partnership represents a win-win collaboration, combining manufacturing expertise and export experience, and makes a positive foundation for delivering reliable explosion-proof solutions to global industrial customers.

Mengtai has recently completed the production and delivery of several batches of crown block sheaves, supporting key land rig projects in Kuwait.

The delivered products include:Crown block sheaves for GWDC ZJ50DB Drilling rigCrown block sheaves for GWDC ZJ70DB Modular Drilling rigsSpare parts for GWDC ZJ70DB Drilling rigsComplete sets of crown sheaves for three rigs (SP186, SP271, and 146) operating under Sinopec's Kuwait Southwest Drilling Project

As a professional manufacturer of crown block sheaves and drilling hoisting components, MTPM holds the API 8C certification and has long served as a trusted supplier for major Chinese drilling contractors. Our products have been widely applied in many drilling rigs operating in extreme environments, offering stable mechanical performance, reliable load-bearing capacity, and long service life.

Among the recent deliveries, the successful deployment of our sheave products to the Kuwait Southwest Project, operated by Sinopec and serving Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), is particularly noteworthy. This project is widely recognized in the industry for its high operational standards and strict equipment requirements. Drilling teams have maintained exceptional safety and operational performance records under extreme conditions such as prolonged high temperature desert environments and deep high H2S wells. These teams have not only set new industry records by achieving multi-year contract extensions with KOC, but also significantly reduced operational costs by avoiding frequent equipment overhauls.

The consistent, high-quality performance of MTPM's products has contributed to the reliability and operational continuity of these top rank drilling teams. Our ability to meet the demanding standards of KOC, who is one of the most selective and safety-oriented NOCs in the Middle East, reflects our strong product design, highly manufacturing capabilities, and deep understanding of the technical requirements of international projects.

This achievement reflects MTPM's consistent focus on product performance, precision manufacturing, and customer-oriented service. We are proud to support the global operations of leading drilling contractors, and we welcome partnerships with rig operators and equipment integrators around the world who value dependable, API certified hoisting components for onshore drilling rigs.