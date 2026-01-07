MENAFN - GetNews)



"Cannanda now allows customer to build their own customized bundle discounts similar to their curated bundles and multipacks. With over 24 million unique bundles possible, this take customizing and personalization to the extreme."Cannanda has launched a "Bundle Builder" tool, allowing customers to create custom sets of individual CB2 oils. Users can tailor their wellness routine to specific needs like better sleep or inflammation reduction while receiving up to a 10% discount. Cannanda CB2 oils are based on the dietary terpene beta-caryophyllene (BCP) to support the endocannabinoid system, offering a more flexible and cost-effective way for consumers to purchase lab-tested wellness products.

Cannanda, the global leader in beta-caryophyllene (BCP) wellness products, today announces the launch of its“Bundle Builder”. This is a customizable wellness experience that allows consumers to mix and match their favorite Cannanda CB2 oils to create a personalized bundle while enjoying savings of up to 10%.

This new offering expands Cannanda's curated bundle options. It gives wellness enthusiasts greater flexibility to design a regimen tailored to their unique lifestyle and health needs.

“We're thrilled to offer our customers the ability to personalize their wellness journey.” said Dr. Lee Know, founder and managing director of Cannanda. With the Build-Your-Own-Bundle option, people can select the products they use most often and combine them into a package that meets their needs. Whether for stress relief, inflammation support, better sleep, or overall wellness, they can unlock meaningful savings.

Build Your Own Bundle. How It Works

The Cannanda Bundle Builder allows consumers to:



Mix & Match“Singles”. Select individual CB2 oils to create a custom bundle. Preset bundles and multipacks are excluded.

Save Up to 10%. Bundles of 3 or more eligible oils automatically qualify for discounts at checkout, with up to 10% possible on every order. Curate for Personal Needs. Combine products focused on stress, joint health, sleep, or daily wellness for a regimen that fits their lifestyle. With over 24 million possible combinations of products, everyone can take advantage of a bundled discount.



Why Consumers Are Excited

Beta-caryophyllene (BCP), the dietary terpene at the core of Cannanda CB2 oils, is known for its ability to activate CB2 receptors in the body. This supports balance, inflammation management, relaxation, and overall wellness. The Bundle Builder empowers consumers to select the products they need most while enjoying a flexible, cost-effective approach to daily wellness.

Key Benefits of the Bundle Builder



Personalized Wellness. Tailor your daily routine with the CB2 Oils that matter most.

Affordable Flexibility. Save up to 10% by combining favorites into a single order.

Trusted Quality. Each CB2 oil is third-party lab tested to ensure purity, potency, and consistency.

Accessible to Everyone. Ideal for first-time users or loyal customers who want to expand their wellness collection. For Dog Parents Too. Discounted bundle can include CB2 oils for dogs, and products for themselves.



Why Cannanda Leads in Beta-Caryophyllene Innovation

Cannanda was the first company to bring therapeutic beta-caryophyllene CB2 oils to market. It remains the global authority on BCP-based wellness products. Its multi-award-winning formulas are trusted worldwide, recommended by health professionals, and backed by thousands of verified customer reviews.

Cannanda's commitment to science-driven, safe, and effective wellness solutions ensures that every Bundle Builder order is as reliable as it is customizable.

“Customization is the future of wellness.” added Dr. Know.“Our customers want products that fit their life, not the other way around. The Bundle Builder gives them that freedom without compromising quality or efficacy.”

Caution Urged Over Counterfeit CB2 Oils

Just as with any successful innovation, imitation CB2 oils were bound to happen. This has been a growing concern in Australia where a number of imitation products with brands using variations tbe "CB2" name to captilatize off the goodwill behind the Cannanda CB2 registered trademark, and confuse the market as to what is authentic CB2 oil from Cannanda.

The concern for Cannanda is that fake CB2 oils will harm the beta-caryophyllene market that they worked so hard to create and build into a reputable category. The company urges consumers to buy authentic CB2 oil only from authorized resellers of Cannanda CB2 oils, and look for the registered trademark to ensure safety, efficacy, and the full benefits associated with authentic beta-caryphyllene products. Counterfeit oils are known to contain low quantities of BCP, inaccurate labels, unstable formulations, contamination with heavy metals and chemical solvents, or other harmful ingredients.

Availability & How to Order

The Cannanda Bundle Builder is available now online at or

Consumers can select individual oils, customize their bundle, and enjoy automatic discounts for bundles of 3 or more products.

About Cannanda

Cannanda is a Canadian innovator and global leader in beta-caryophyllene (BCP) wellness products. The company specializes in research-backed, food-grade CB2 oils designed to support the body's endocannabinoid system safely and effectively.

Trusted by consumers, athletes, and health professionals worldwide, Cannanda continues to pioneer natural wellness solutions that deliver measurable results without compromising safety.