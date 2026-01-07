Smilesip, A Dentist-Developed Prebiotic Oral Health Drink From Australia, Debuts In The U.S. Through Dental Professionals

MENAFN - GetNews)



""As dental hygienists, we see firsthand how challenging consistency can be-not just for busy adults, but for children, patients with disabilities, and those who rely on caregivers. SmileSip meets people where they are, supporting the oral microbiome in a pH-neutral, enjoyable format that fits naturally into daily wellness habits." - Misty Mattingly, RDH, BS, Founder of SmileSip USA"SmileSip, a first-of-its-kind fluoride-free, pH-neutral, drinkable oral health solution developed by an Australian dentist, has officially launched in the United States. The brand is led stateside by dental hygienist innovator and Hygiene Happy Hour podcast host Misty Mattingly, RDH, BS, and is expanding through a nationwide network of dental professionals. Formulated as a science-backed prebiotic beverage, SmileSip supports a healthy oral microbiome without contributing to enamel erosion.

The connection between oral health and overall wellness is gaining mainstream recognition, and dental hygienists are leading a prevention-first approach that views the mouth as integral to systemic health. Research increasingly links oral health to broader health outcomes, including cognitive concerns such as Alzheimer's disease, erectile dysfunction, and pregnancy-related complications like low birth weight-reinforcing why accessible daily oral care matters.

SmileSip reflects this shift by offering a pH-neutral, prebiotic beverage that supports the oral microbiome without the acidic challenges found in most flavored drinks.

Traditional oral care routines can feel burdensome or inaccessible for many people. SmileSip improves consistency by transforming oral health support into an enjoyable daily beverage. This benefit proves especially valuable in dependent care settings-including assisted living, memory care, and disability support environments-where encouraging someone to drink is often far more achievable than completing brushing routines. For caregivers, SmileSip reduces resistance while still supporting oral health, comfort, and hydration.

The formulation also addresses dry mouth, a common concern among older adults, patients taking medications, and those with certain health conditions. By encouraging enamel-friendly hydration, SmileSip promotes oral comfort and supports protective saliva function.

Founded and led by an experienced dental hygienist, SmileSip brings frontline clinical expertise directly into the functional beverage space. Clinical experience informed every aspect of product development, from ingredient selection to formulation optimization, ensuring meaningful oral health benefits supported by science. The brand's launch through dental hygienists-with continued expansion among dental professionals across the care continuum-sets it apart from wellness products developed without practitioner involvement.

The product's introduction through the Hygiene Happy Hour podcast reflects a commitment to education alongside innovation. The podcast's engaged professional and consumer audience provided an ideal platform to build trust and understanding around drinkable oral care before expanding into broader wellness and retail channels.

Within the rapidly growing functional beverage market, SmileSip expands what health drinks can accomplish. While the category has seen growth in energy, immunity, digestion, and cognitive health products, oral health remains underserved. SmileSip fills this gap by delivering hydration and oral support without working against teeth-reaching consumers through wellness channels traditionally inaccessible to dental products.

SmileSip's family-friendly formulation allows entire households to benefit from one simple solution. For children, it feels like a treat rather than a chore, helping establish positive oral health habits early. Adults and seniors benefit from a convenient, enamel-conscious option that fits seamlessly into daily routines.

Consumer response has emphasized appreciation for SmileSip's convenience and pleasant experience. By shifting oral care from obligation to enjoyment, SmileSip naturally encourages the consistency that dental professionals know is essential for long-term outcomes.

With dental hygienists leading the charge and dental professionals supporting its expansion, SmileSip aims to become America's daily beverage of choice for oral protection and whole-body wellness.