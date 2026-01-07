Appy Pie Automate Launches AI Microsoft Automation Across Teams, Sharepoint & Dynamics 365

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Microsoft tools are at the core of how modern teams collaborate and operate," said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO of Appy Pie."With AI Microsoft Automation, we're helping teams connect Microsoft apps into intelligent workflows that reduce manual work and keep operations moving without friction."

Appy Pie Automate today announced the launch of its AI Microsoft Automation, enabling businesses to automate workflows across Microsoft's most widely used workplace and business applications.

What's New: AI Microsoft Automation

AI Microsoft Automation allows organizations to automate processes across communication, collaboration, data management, and business operations using Microsoft applications. Instead of manually syncing data, sending updates, or tracking tasks, teams can now trigger actions automatically across connected Microsoft tools.

Built on Appy Pie Automate's AI Workflow Automation platform, this launch focuses on practical automation use cases that fit directly into existing Microsoft-based workflows.

The Problem It Solves

Many teams rely heavily on Microsoft apps like Teams, Outlook, Excel, and SharePoint, but these tools often operate in silos. Updates get lost between chats and emails, files are manually shared, and task follow-ups depend on individuals remembering to act.

As organizations scale, this manual coordination creates delays, inconsistency, and operational risk. AI Microsoft Automation solves this by ensuring actions across Microsoft apps are automatically connected and triggered in real time.

How AI Microsoft Automation Works

Using no-code workflows, teams can automate actions based on events across Microsoft tools. For example:



A message or update in Teams can trigger task creation

Files added to SharePoint can notify relevant teams automatically

Updates in Excel can sync with CRM or operations tools Emails in Outlook or Exchange can trigger follow-up workflows

With AI Workflow Automation, these workflows remain consistent across teams while reducing dependency on manual intervention.

Microsoft Apps Supported

AI Microsoft Automation supports workflows across popular Microsoft applications, including:



Microsoft Teams integrations for collaboration and notifications

SharePoint integrations for document and data workflows

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central integrations for business operations

Microsoft Dynamics CRM integrations for customer and sales workflows Microsoft Outlook integrations and Microsoft Exchange integrations for email-based automation.

Who It's For

AI Microsoft Automation is designed for:



Teams operating primarily on Microsoft tools

Operations and IT teams managing internal workflows

Sales and customer-facing teams using Microsoft CRM tools Organizations looking to reduce manual coordination

If your business runs on Microsoft apps, this automation capability helps keep everything connected and responsive.

About Appy Pie Automate

Appy Pie Automate is a no-code AI Workflow Automation platform that helps businesses connect apps and automate workflows across marketing, sales, support, and operations. With 1,000+ app integrations, teams can eliminate repetitive work and keep systems aligned-without writing code.