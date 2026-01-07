Appy Pie Automate Launches AI Microsoft Automation Across Teams, Sharepoint & Dynamics 365
"Microsoft tools are at the core of how modern teams collaborate and operate,” said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO of Appy Pie.“With AI Microsoft Automation, we're helping teams connect Microsoft apps into intelligent workflows that reduce manual work and keep operations moving without friction."Appy Pie Automate launches AI Microsoft Automation to help teams automate workflows across Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Dynamics 365, and other Microsoft applications.
Appy Pie Automate today announced the launch of its AI Microsoft Automation, enabling businesses to automate workflows across Microsoft's most widely used workplace and business applications.
What's New: AI Microsoft Automation
AI Microsoft Automation allows organizations to automate processes across communication, collaboration, data management, and business operations using Microsoft applications. Instead of manually syncing data, sending updates, or tracking tasks, teams can now trigger actions automatically across connected Microsoft tools.
Built on Appy Pie Automate's AI Workflow Automation platform, this launch focuses on practical automation use cases that fit directly into existing Microsoft-based workflows.
The Problem It Solves
Many teams rely heavily on Microsoft apps like Teams, Outlook, Excel, and SharePoint, but these tools often operate in silos. Updates get lost between chats and emails, files are manually shared, and task follow-ups depend on individuals remembering to act.
As organizations scale, this manual coordination creates delays, inconsistency, and operational risk. AI Microsoft Automation solves this by ensuring actions across Microsoft apps are automatically connected and triggered in real time.
How AI Microsoft Automation Works
Using no-code workflows, teams can automate actions based on events across Microsoft tools. For example:
A message or update in Teams can trigger task creation
Files added to SharePoint can notify relevant teams automatically
Updates in Excel can sync with CRM or operations tools
Emails in Outlook or Exchange can trigger follow-up workflows
With AI Workflow Automation, these workflows remain consistent across teams while reducing dependency on manual intervention.
Microsoft Apps Supported
AI Microsoft Automation supports workflows across popular Microsoft applications, including:
Microsoft Teams integrations for collaboration and notifications
SharePoint integrations for document and data workflows
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central integrations for business operations
Microsoft Dynamics CRM integrations for customer and sales workflows
Microsoft Outlook integrations and Microsoft Exchange integrations for email-based automation.
Who It's For
AI Microsoft Automation is designed for:
Teams operating primarily on Microsoft tools
Operations and IT teams managing internal workflows
Sales and customer-facing teams using Microsoft CRM tools
Organizations looking to reduce manual coordination
If your business runs on Microsoft apps, this automation capability helps keep everything connected and responsive.
About Appy Pie Automate
Appy Pie Automate is a no-code AI Workflow Automation platform that helps businesses connect apps and automate workflows across marketing, sales, support, and operations. With 1,000+ app integrations, teams can eliminate repetitive work and keep systems aligned-without writing code.
