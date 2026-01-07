Worldwide Bioethanol Market Demand Projected At 151.77 Billion Liters By 2030, Supported By Fuel Blending Policies

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Bioethanol Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the“Bioethanol Market,” offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

The bioethanol market is projected to grow from 118.07 billion liters in 2025 to 151.77 billion liters by 2030 at a 5.15% CAGR. Driven by corn, sugarcane, and wheat feedstocks, bioethanol is emerging as a key renewable fuel in global energy strategies

Governments are increasingly adopting blending mandates, while industries are exploring ethanol's role beyond transportation, including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and sustainable aviation fuel.

This trajectory underscores bioethanol's importance not only as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels but also as a versatile product meeting diverse industrial need. With North America leading in production and Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market is positioned for significant expansion over the next five years.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Bioethanol Industry

Blending Mandates (E10–E20): Countries such as Brazil, India, and Japan are enforcing higher ethanol blend requirements in gasoline. These mandates ensure consistent demand and encourage investment in new production facilities

Carbon Reduction and ESG Compliance: Refiners and energy companies are under pressure to reduce carbon intensity. Bioethanol, with lower lifecycle emissions, is increasingly favored in markets like California and the EU, where sustainability standards are tightening

Feedstock Cost Advantages: The United States benefits from high corn yields and efficient production, while Brazil leverages sugarcane's year-round harvesting and cogeneration capabilities. These cost advantages make both regions reliable suppliers

Octane Demand: Ethanol's high octane rating makes it a preferred substitute for harmful aromatics in gasoline. This trend is particularly strong in developed markets where air-quality regulations are strict

Aviation Fuel Pathways: Airlines are exploring ethanol-to-jet fuel as part of their decarbonization strategies. Though still nascent, this segment offers premium pricing opportunities for producers

Together, these trends highlight bioethanol's resilience despite challenges such as electric vehicle adoption and food-versus-fuel debates.

Bioethanol Market Segmentation

By Feedstock Type



Corn: Dominates with nearly 59% share in 2024, supported by U.S. and Brazilian production hubs.

Wheat: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR (5.52%) through 2030, driven by European diversification and Australian exports.

Sugarcane: Maintains cost efficiency through cogeneration and flexible production cycles. Other Feedstocks: Cassava, agave, and lignocellulosic biomass contribute niche volumes, supporting diversification strategies

By Application



Automotive and Transportation: Accounts for over 85% of demand, anchored by blending mandates in major economies.

Food and Beverages: Growing at 5.51% CAGR, driven by demand for premium spirits and natural flavor extracts.

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics: Provide steady demand for high-purity ethanol. Aviation Fuel: Emerging as a premium outlet, with ethanol-to-jet pathways gaining traction

By Geography



North America: Largest market with 55.74% share in 2024, supported by corn infrastructure and policy frameworks.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region (5.82% CAGR), led by India's aggressive blending targets and China's import demand.

Europe: Focuses on residue-based ethanol to meet strict sustainability criteria.

South America: Brazil remains a key supplier, attracting foreign investment in integrated biorefineries. Middle East & Africa: Smaller but rising, with ethanol positioned as a clean household energy alternative

Bioethanol Key Players



POET LLC – A major U.S. producer with extensive corn-based ethanol facilities.

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland) – Diversified operations across feedstocks and geographies.

Valero Energy Corporation – Strong presence in fuel ethanol production.

Raízen – Brazil-based company leveraging sugarcane and second-generation ethanol plants. Green Plains Inc. – Focused on efficiency improvements and carbon capture integration

These companies are investing in enzyme technologies, carbon capture, and ethanol-to-jet fuel projects to strengthen their market positions. Recent developments, such as BP's acquisition of Bunge Bioenergia and Raízen's cellulosic ethanol plant, highlight ongoing expansion strategies

Conclusion: Future of the Bioethanol Market

The bioethanol market outlook remains positive, with demand supported by blending mandates, cost-effective feedstocks, and expanding applications beyond transportation. While challenges such as electric vehicle adoption and food-versus-fuel debates persist, diversification into aviation fuel, pharmaceuticals, and beverages ensures resilience.

