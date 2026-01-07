The International Brokerage“Tariff War”: Choosing The Right Strategy And Platform

MENAFN - GetNews) The modern international brokerage market is clearly segmented, with three primary models competing fiercely for clients. Each model wages its own "tariff war" tailored to distinct client needs:, and

For successful investing in 2025–2026, defining your strategy precisely and selecting a broker whose fee structure minimizes costs specific to your trading style is paramount.

I. Active Trading (ECN/CFD): The Battle for Raw Spreads

This segment is dominated by Forex and CFD traders whose profitability relies directly on the minimal spread and commission charged per transaction. The main weapon here is the provision of "Raw" quotes, closely mirroring interbank rates, with the broker charging a fixed fee for volume.

Profiles: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Fusion Markets, Oanda, FM Group



Low-Commission Leaders: Brokers like IC Markets and Pepperstone are giants in this space, offering professional Raw/Razor Spread accounts. Their standard round-turn commission per lot is typically around $7.00 USD, setting the industry benchmark. They compete on execution speed and reliability.

Fusion Markets pursues the most aggressive pricing policy, offering some of the lowest commissions per lot (starting from $4.50 USD), making it the choice for high-frequency traders focused purely on minimizing transactional expenses. Oanda and FM Group (the latter often associated with aggressive Forex offerings) also compete. Oanda focuses on platform reliability and ease of use, though its rates may be less aggressive, and it may charge a monthly inactivity fee after a long period of dormancy.

For this type of client, non-trading fees (for custody or inactivity) must be zero to avoid impacting short-term profits.

II. Structured Service: Premium Consulting and Management

This segment is not for mass self-directed trading but for high-net-worth (HNW) clients seeking personalized solutions, risk management, and expert analytics.

Profile: Bexalon

The Bexalon platform demonstrates a model where the value of services is directly proportional to the capital size, starting with a minimum deposit of $10,000 (Standard tier) and reaching $500,000 (SOLO tier).



Core Offering: Instead of competing on spread, Bexalon offers premium, non-trading services: access to a personal portfolio manager, in-depth research, individual webinars, and even consultation with a Certified Tax Specialist on higher tiers (Silver, Gold).

Exclusivity: Gold and SOLO tiers include access to a Managed Portfolio, VIP events, and exclusive access to Over-The-Counter (OTC) assets, including participation in IPOs (Initial Public Offerings). Fee Structure: In this model, trading costs (spreads/commissions) are often not the primary revenue source. The main fee is incorporated into the overall cost of service or a management fee, justifying the provision of specialized consulting and exclusive product access. The highest level (SOLO) even claims No Spreads, implying that the trader or manager pays a high fixed or percentage-based management fee.

III. Long-Term Investing: The War Against Hidden Fees

The long-term investor (LTI) buys and holds real stocks, ETFs, and bonds for years. Their main enemies are Custody Fees (storage fees) and Inactivity Fees (fees for dormant accounts), which compound over time.

Profile: Saxo Bank

Platforms focused on LTIs and direct access to global exchanges strive for complete cost transparency.



Saxo Bank is the benchmark in this segment. It has actively engaged in the tariff war by eliminating key "profit killers": since 2025, the bank has removed Custody Fees and Inactivity Fees for most retail accounts.

Commissions for trading real US stocks (on the Classic tier) have been reduced to a competitive level, starting from $1 USD. Unlike most brokers mentioned in the first section, Saxo offers direct ownership of assets, not just CFD trading, which is crucial for tax planning and inheritance.

