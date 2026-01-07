The Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Size In The 7MM Is Expected To Reach ~USD 1,000 Million By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's " Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

On January 06, 2026, Radboud University Medical Center initiated a study is to calculate disappearance rate (half-life) of anti-PLA2R antibodies in PMN patients treated with OBI. We hypothesize that OBI monotherapy might be able to induce a rapid immunological response comparable to triple therapy in high-risk PLA2Rab-associated PMN patients. Secondary outcome measures are immunological remission, complete or partial clinical remission, adverse events and quality of life.

In 2023, the US accounted for ~40% of all prevalent cases of IMN in 7MM.

Japan's data suggests a relatively stable trend in the prevalence of IMN over the forecasted period of 2024-2034.

Germany had the highest prevalence of IMN among EU4 and the UK, accounting for ~30% of cases, followed by the UK with ~20%, in 2023.

In 2023, the PLA2R-specific cases in EU4 and the UK contributed ~75% in the 7MM.

The leading Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Companies, such as Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck and Co Inc., Mylan Pharmaceutical ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Roche, Aspen Global Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, and others. Promising Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Therapies such as GAZYVA (obinutuzumab), SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel, and others.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Overview

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) is a common form of glomerular disease primarily linked to nephrotic syndrome. It occurs when the immune system attacks the glomeruli, resulting in significant protein loss in the urine, swelling, and the potential for kidney failure. The condition is labeled "idiopathic" when no clear secondary cause is identified, though it can be triggered by various underlying factors such as autoimmune diseases or infections. IMN generally affects adults, especially middle-aged men, and presents with symptoms like frothy urine, swelling in the legs and abdomen, and weight gain due to fluid buildup.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market report is prepared on the basis of epidemiology model. It offers comprehensive insights to the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy historical patient pools and forecasted Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy patients. The report provides in-depth data of various subtypes and for the same epidemiology is segmented further. The Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-34 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Prevalence

. Age-Specific Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Prevalence

. Gender-Specific Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Prevalence

. Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Outlook

The Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) market is driven by several key factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases globally, improved diagnostic capabilities enabling early detection, and increased awareness among physicians and patients. The development of novel biomarkers and targeted biologics, along with the growing adoption of personalized medicine approaches, are also fueling market growth. Additionally, supportive reimbursement policies and ongoing clinical trials exploring innovative therapies contribute to market expansion. However, significant barriers persist, such as the high cost of advanced treatments and limited accessibility in low- and middle-income regions.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Emerging Drugs

GAZYVA (obinutuzumab): Hoffmann-La Roche

GAZYVA (obinutuzumab) is a humanized and glycoengineered type II anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody with superior in vitro B-cell cytotoxicity than rituximab. Obinutuzumab is directed at a different epitope on CD20 than that recognized by rituximab and can evoke a greater B-cell apoptotic response. Currently, the drug is in Phase III of development. Roche plans to file a regulatory application for obinutuzumab as a treatment option for membranous nephropathy in or after 2025.

SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel: Cerium Pharmaceuticals

Cerium has formulated a synthetic porcine ACTH drug substance into a subcutaneous injectable drug product (SNP-ACTH [1-39] Gel). Similar to other synthetic long-acting ACTH products containing highly purified synthetic ACTH peptides, a quantifiable number of ACTH molecules present in a long-acting synthetic ACTH drug product is a cleaKey Companiesr advantage for optimizing the dosing required to achieve strong response rates in PMN. The Company has completed its preclinical studies confirming the safety and potency of SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel and a Phase I clinical trial in healthy subjects, further demonstrating its safety and tolerability. Cerium has engaged with the FDA on its Phase III trial design and outcome measures for a prospective, randomized superiority trial to determine if SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel is superior to rituximab in inducing a durable remission of proteinuria as a first-line immunosuppressive treatment of moderate to high-risk PMN patients. Cerium is currently enrolling patients in its Phase III clinical trial.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Companies

Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck and Co Inc., Mylan Pharmaceutical ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Roche, Aspen Global Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, and others.

Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Companies- Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck and Co Inc., Mylan Pharmaceutical ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Roche, Aspen Global Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, and others.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Therapies- GAZYVA (obinutuzumab), SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel, and others.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment: Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy current marketed and Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy emerging therapies

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Dynamics: Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market drivers and Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market barriers

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

