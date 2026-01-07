403
De Zerbi: Marseille Capable Of Winning French Super Cup Against PSG
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Olympique de Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi on Wednesday said his team possesses all the capabilities needed to win the French Super Cup tomorrow, Thursday, against Paris Saint-Germain at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, De Zerbi described the encounter as important and challenging, noting that Marseille will face the champions of the UEFA Champions League and the French league, and one of the strongest teams in Europe.
He expressed confidence in his players' ability to deliver a strong performance and compete for the title.
He stressed the importance of showing sufficient courage, taking the initiative, and playing with discipline according to the tactical plan, while maintaining balance within the lineup and reducing tension by staying calm on the pitch.
He noted that the venue of the match is not a concern, whether in France or Kuwait, emphasizing that "we are playing on a football pitch, and Marseille fans expect us to win and lift the trophy."
Meanwhile, Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi said that the team arrived in Kuwait determined to secure victory and claim the French Super Cup title.
Balerdi described Thursday's match against Paris Saint-Germain as the biggest test of the team's character, urging his teammates to remain united, support one another, perform positively, and avoid repeating past mistakes.
He also praised the warm reception in Kuwait, saying all members of the team delegation felt completely comfortable.
Following the press conference, Marseille held their official training session at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium under the leadership of De Zerbi, with all players participating except Nayef Aguerd, who is currently with the Moroccan national team competing in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Bilal Nadir and Mathieu Vermeren will miss Thursday's match due to suspension. (end)
