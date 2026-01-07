Dubai: Global Village Announces Date For Biggest Drone Show Yet This Season

Dubai's popular family destination, the Global Village, has announced the date and timing of its biggest drone show in Season 30, which organisers promised will be its "most spectacular" edition yet.

On New Year's Eve, the park rang in 2026 with seven celebrations in one night. Each celebration was marked by spectacular fireworks and dazzling drone shows and was introduced at different timings that correspond to the exact timings several countries like China, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, UAE and Turkey welcome the new year.

On Wednesday, the park, which most visitors include on their list of places to visit in Dubai during winter, said that it will host this season's biggest drone show on Friday, January 9, at 7.15pm, calling on everyone not miss the display.

Besides the fireworks, drone shows and daily live performances on the main stage, visitors can expect the familiar mix of international pavilions, food from across the globe, cultural performances, shopping, and rides.

A weekday ticket costs Dh25, which is valid from Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays. Meanwhile, a ticket for any day costs Dh30.

Entry is free for children under three, seniors above 65 years, and people of determination.

Season 30 is set to run till May 10, 2026 before the park closes its doors for the hot summer months.