Nivin Pauly Signs Multi-Film Deal With Panorama Studios For Rs 1 Billion

It has been a fabulous New Year for Malayalam star Nivin Pauly so far. Following the success of his supernatural comedy film Sarvam Maya, which released last month, the actor has now signed a multi-film deal with India's Panorama Studios worth Rs 1 billion (Dh 40.75 million approximately).

The films, according to a statememt, will be produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak for Panorama Studios, and Pauly.

Nivin Pauly, one of Malayalam cinema's versatile actors, made his debut with the 2012 romantic drama Thattathin Marayathu. He has delivered many iconic performances spanning genres, such as the Malayalam-Tamil black comedy Neram (2013), the epochal romantic dramas Premam (2015) and Bangalore Days (2014) and Oru Vadakkan Selfie (2015) and Thuramukham (2023).

This collaboration with Panorama Studios is extremely exciting for me, both as an actor and as a producer," Pauly said in a statement. "Their vision, scale, and commitment to quality cinema align perfectly with the kind of stories I want to be part of. Together, we aim to create films that are rooted, entertaining, and impactful."

No details about the number of movies or a timeline were immediately available.

He is also the recipient of two Kerala State Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, two Kerala Film Critics Association Awards, and six SIIMA Awards.

Panorama Studios has produced critically acclaimed Bollywood movies, including Omkara Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2, Drishyam 1 & 2, Raid 1 & 2, and Shaitaan-with Drishyam 3 currently in the making.

“Malayalam cinema has consistently set benchmarks for storytelling and performance-driven films. Partnering with Nivin Pauly, who represents credibility, talent, and mass connect, is a natural progression for Panorama Studios," Kumar Mangat Phatak said. "This collaboration is our way of investing in meaningful cinema at scale and building long-term creative partnerships in the South.”

Pauly was last seen in Sarvam Maya, in which he plays a Hindu priest who encounters a spirit that changes his life. Directed by Akhil Sathyan, the light-hearted movie won critical acclaim for performances by the lead actors Pauly, Riya Shibu and Aju Varghese. It also emerged as the fourth-highest Malayalam grosser of 2025, collecting more than Rs 1 billion at the global box office.