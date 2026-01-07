Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Reveal Their Son's Name

Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who turned parents in November last year, have announced the name of their son: Vihaan Kaushal.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared a photograph of their hands, along with that of the little one.

"Our ray of light... Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world changed in an instant," they captioned the photograph. "Gratitude beyond words."

In September 2025, the couple confirmed their pregnancy with a picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they then jointly wrote on Instagram.

The two tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

They welcomed their child in November, announcing the occasion on Instagram.“Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. - Katrina & Vicky,” they had then written.

In December 2025, the couple celebrated four years of togetherness and celebrated the occasion with a sweet moment.

Kaushal posted a selfie of the couple. While the Chhaava star was seen in casual attire, Kaif looked candid in a no-makeup look.