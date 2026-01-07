QNB Brings Visa Credit Cardholders Closer To FIFA World Cup 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group has launched an exclusive campaign for its Visa credit cardholders, offering them the chance to win hospitality packages to the FIFA World Cup 2026, courtesy of Visa.

Running from 7 January to 31 March 2026, the campaign rewards customers who spend a minimum cumulative amount of QR10,000 using their QNB Visa credit cards during the promotional period.

For every additional QR1,000 spent beyond the initial qualifying amount, cardholders will earn one additional entry into the draw.

The winners will embark on an unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2026 journey for two, featuring business-class flights, a four-star accommodation, and Category 1 match tickets. The hospitality packages grant access to the tournament's most anticipated matches-the Opening Match, Round of 16, Quarter Final, Semi Final, and the Final.

As the only bank in Qatar offering Opening and Final match packages, QNB is proud to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime experience exclusively for its Visa credit cardholders. The official draw will take place on 6 April 2026.

Through this campaign, QNB aims to bring customers closer to the excitement of the FIFA World Cup by combining everyday spending with access to world-class experiences.

In partnership with Visa, the initiative underscores QNB's commitment to delivering innovative rewards and exceptional service while leveraging Visa's global acceptance and trusted security.