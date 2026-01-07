403
Auto Driveaway Welcomes Transportation Industry Leader Ed Peper To Its Board Of Directors
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Auto Driveaway Transport Logistics LLC, a leading technology-enabled transportation and logistics provider, is pleased to announce that Ed Peper has joined its Board of Directors.
Ed's career in the automotive industry spans more than 42 years, including nearly 40 years at General Motors. Ed ran Chevrolet from 2005 to 2009, leading the industry twice in total sales. From 2011 to 2023, he led GM Fleet/Envolve. Over the course of his career with GM, Ed and his teams directly sold 22.8 million new vehicles. Deeply involved in the broader fleet industry, Ed was also inducted into the Automotive Fleet & Leasing Association Hall of Fame in 2023.
Peper says,“I am so excited to join the Auto Driveaway Board of Directors. Auto Driveaway has a great team and culture, is on a strong growth trajectory, and truly values their customers and employees. This position is a perfect fit for me, and I look forward to helping contribute to the continued success of the organization.”
Auto Driveaway is“excited to be able to add someone of Ed's background and experience to the Auto Driveaway organization. His tremendous knowledge of the automotive and fleet industries will be invaluable as Auto Driveaway continues to innovate and grow. His appreciation for building a strong culture aligns with our commitment to continue to deliver the best customer, employee, and driver experience in the transportation logistics industry,” says President & CEO Rodney Ruth.
With over 70 years of experience, Auto Driveaway is comprised of three core divisions: Vehicle Transport, Truck Transport, and Drivers on Demand. Headquartered in the greater Chicago area, the company operates 40 staffed locations across the United States. It specializes in efficient, safe, and reliable driveaway services for a diverse client base that includes fleet management companies, commercial fleets, dealerships, upfitters, and OEMs.
Auto Driveaway Systems, LLC, based in Chicago, is your trusted partner in vehicle and truck logistics with a legacy of over 70 years. We operate three divisions: Vehicle Transport, Truck Transport, and Drivers On Demand, each providing seamless, nationwide relocation for fleets, dealerships, upfitters and manufacturers. We manage every step-from secure storage at 40 nationwide locations to comprehensive vehicle services, including licensing and reconditioning. Our commitment to safety and personalized service, coupled with a vast network of professional drivers ensures that your vehicles are in capable hands, every mile of the journey.
