Silver Forecast Today 07/01: Ignoring Gravity (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Explosive demand from AI-driven data centers and the solar sector is creating a bit of a physical scramble for the metal, and speculation has jumped on that. This will continue to be the overall thesis for the time being. Silver climbed again during the trading session, right around 5% as I record this, and we are sitting just above the 80 level. This is a very dangerous market.
