Emirates NBD Secures $1Bn Via Sustainability Bonds

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emirates NBD has raised a combined $1 billion through blue and green sustainability-linked bonds, signalling sustained investor appetite for environmentally themed debt from the Gulf's largest banking groups despite volatile global credit markets. The transaction drew orders exceeding $2 billion, underscoring strong demand from international asset managers, insurers and regional institutions seeking exposure to ESG-aligned issuers with solid balance sheets.

The issuance comprised two tranches, including a three-year blue bond that accounted for $300 million of the total. The blue bond was priced with a 4.195% coupon, equivalent to a spread of 65 basis points over US Treasuries, tightening significantly from initial price thoughts in the area of plus 95 basis points. The bond was issued at par with a yield of 4.195%, reflecting robust order momentum and confidence in the credit profile of the Dubai-headquartered lender.

Market participants said the pricing outcome highlighted the depth of demand for labelled bonds tied to marine and water-related sustainability objectives, a segment that has gained traction as investors broaden their ESG focus beyond climate mitigation alone. Blue bonds are designed to finance projects linked to the sustainable use of ocean and water resources, including wastewater management, desalination efficiency and marine ecosystem protection, areas of growing relevance for water-stressed economies in the Middle East.

The remaining portion of the $1 billion transaction was raised through a green sustainability-linked bond, aligned with internationally recognised frameworks governing the use of proceeds for environmentally beneficial projects. While detailed terms of the green tranche were not disclosed alongside the blue bond pricing, the combined orderbook of more than $2 billion pointed to oversubscription across both instruments.

See also Kuwait moves to finalise Mubarak Port deal

Credit analysts noted that Emirates NBD entered the market from a position of strength. The bank carries an A1 long-term deposit rating with a stable outlook from Moody's and an A+ rating with a stable outlook from Fitch, placing it among the higher-rated financial institutions in emerging markets. These ratings reflect strong capital buffers, a diversified earnings base, and support expectations linked to its systemic importance in the United Arab Emirates' banking system.

The successful fundraise also illustrates how regional banks are increasingly using sustainable finance tools not only to diversify funding sources but also to reinforce strategic commitments to environmental and social priorities. Emirates NBD has previously outlined targets related to sustainable finance volumes and emissions reduction, positioning labelled bonds as a core component of its broader ESG roadmap rather than one-off market exercises.

Investors involved in the transaction said the tightening of spreads from initial guidance was driven by a combination of factors, including limited supply of high-quality ESG-labelled bank paper from the region, the bank's track record in international capital markets, and a perception that sustainability-linked instruments offer incremental value without materially increasing risk. The final spread of 65 basis points over US Treasuries placed the blue bond at the tighter end of pricing seen for comparable three-year financial issuances from emerging market banks.

The deal comes at a time when global sustainable debt issuance has shown uneven momentum, with some issuers delaying transactions amid interest rate uncertainty and geopolitical risk. Against this backdrop, the ability of a Gulf lender to attract more than double the targeted volume in orders has been interpreted by bankers as evidence that ESG-labelled instruments remain resilient when backed by strong credits and clear use-of-proceeds frameworks.

See also Bank of China lists $500 m bond on Nasdaq Dubai after record tight spread

For the UAE, the transaction adds to a growing pool of sustainability-linked capital market activity as banks, sovereign-related entities and corporates seek to align financing strategies with national environmental objectives. Financial institutions have played a central role in channelling funds into renewable energy, clean transport, water efficiency and climate adaptation projects, sectors that require long-term capital and benefit from predictable funding costs.

Also published on Medium.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.