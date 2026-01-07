403
BWISE Solutions To Host Live Webinar On Upgrading From Quickbooks And Fishbowl To SAP Business One
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BWISE Solutions, a trusted provider of ERP and warehouse management solutions, announced today an upcoming live webinar titled“Upgrading to SAP Business One from QuickBooks and Fishbowl.” The webinar is designed to help growing businesses evaluate when and how to transition from entry-level systems to a fully integrated ERP platform.
As companies scale, many outgrow the capabilities of QuickBooks and Fishbowl, encountering challenges such as disconnected data, manual processes, limited reporting, and reduced operational visibility. This webinar will address these pain points and demonstrate how SAP Business One enables organizations to unify accounting, inventory, sales, purchasing, and operations in a single system.
Registration: Click here
Date: January 15, 2026
Time: 11:00 am to 12:15 pm PT
During the session, BWISE Solutions experts will cover:
.Common limitations of QuickBooks and Fishbowl as businesses grow
.Key differences between entry-level accounting/inventory tools and ERP solutions
.How SAP Business One supports scalability, automation, and real-time visibility
.Best practices for a smooth and successful system upgrade
The webinar is ideal for distribution, manufacturing, and wholesale companies evaluating their next phase of growth, as well as finance, operations, and IT leaders seeking greater control and efficiency.
About BWISE Solutions:
BWISE Solutions delivers ERP and warehouse management technologies that drive efficiency, visibility, and profitability. As an SAP Partner, BWISE provides end-to-end solutions that empower businesses to operate smarter and grow faster.
