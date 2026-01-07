One in three adults with a January birthday have abandoned their own birthday plans - convinced their mates won't bother to turn up.

A poll of 2,000 adults, including 250 born in the first month of the year, found 18 per cent of those born in January have postponed their birthday plans to another month altogether.

While 41 per cent ended up arranging something far more low-key than they would have liked.

A third (32 per cent) who have delayed or cancelled January birthday plans did so because they feared loved ones would drop out at the last minute, not helped by the fact 35 per cent of all those polled said they socialise less in January.

The research was commissioned by Madrí Excepcional 0.0% to mark the launch of its January Birthday Bar Tab, offering anyone born in January one of its 0.0% or 4.6% beers for free for themselves and a friend.

January-born actor and comedian Henry Rowley, who partnered with the beer brand, said:“My birthday in January always gets the short straw compared to my mates.

“Everyone's skint, the weather's miserable and Dry January is in full swing.

“I've only ever celebrated my birthday twice in my adult life, but this year I'm getting my mates together making up for lost years and celebrating with the help of the January Birthday Bar Tab.”

It also emerged 21 per cent of those born in January have never had a birthday party in their adult life, and 36 per cent believe they receive fewer presents simply because their birthday falls in January – estimating they miss out on an average of £62 worth of gifts each year.

Overall, 42 per cent of those polled agreed January is by far the worst month to have a birthday.

More than one in 10 (12 per cent) confessed they've skipped a loved one's January birthday celebration altogether, despite 83 per cent of these feeling guilty about ducking out.

Of those who opted out, 56 per cent said they were tight on money after the festive period, while 31 per cent added they didn't fancy venturing out in the cold and dark.

And 19 per cent avoided the get-together because they didn't want to drink alcohol.

However, for 66 per cent, there are things that would make them more likely to attend a loved one's celebrations in January.

These include spending meaningful time together, if they knew there was a better alternative to alcohol and if someone else was footing the bill.

The Madrí Excepcional January Birthday Bar Tab is running at BOXPARK venues in Liverpool, Shoreditch, Croydon, Wembley and Camden on Fridays and Saturdays in January – and those eligible can sign up while stocks last.

Sophie Mitchell, from the beer brand added:“Not all birthdays are created equal and January can be a tough month to bring people together.

“So we want to take the pressure off organising January birthday celebrations.

"Our January Birthday Bar Tab is all about giving people a simple reason to show up for their mates and make sure no birthday goes unnoticed.”