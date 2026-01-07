Biomednewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) CEO To Co-Lead Biopharma Manufacturing Roundtable During Healthil Week 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SCNI) announced that Chief Executive Officer Amir Reichman will co-lead a Manufacturers Association of Israel–organized roundtable discussion titled“Biopharma Manufacturing in Israel: Capabilities, Gaps, and Scale” during HealthIL Week 2026. The session, scheduled for Jan. 19, 2026, at Expo Tel Aviv, will focus on Israel's biopharma development and manufacturing ecosystem, including early-stage development, CMC activities, and clinical manufacturing, as well as readiness for later-stage and commercial manufacturing. The roundtable is expected to bring together representatives from government agencies, biopharma manufacturers, CDMOs, multinational pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and investors to examine current capabilities, structural gaps, and collaboration models shaping the sector's future.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units:



Scinai Bioservices, a boutique CDMO providing analytical method development, process development, and clinical cGMP manufacturing services for biotech clients worldwide. Scinai R&D, focused on developing innovative I&I therapeutics based on NanoAbs (VHH antibody fragments) with unique physicochemical properties suitable for advanced mono- and multi-specific antibody formats.

