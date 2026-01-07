Washington Confirms Seizure Of Russian Oil Tanker For Violating Sanctions On Venezuela

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The United States confirmed Wednesday the seizure of the Russian oil tanker Marinera in the North Atlantic for violating sanctions against Venezuela.

US media reports noted that the Russian tanker is now under US control and is currently being boarded by US federal law enforcement personnel.

US Secretary of War Peter Hegseth said that the sanctions and embargo on Venezuelan oil remains fully in effect everywhere in the world. He noted that the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, in coordination with the Department of War, announced the seizure of the vessel pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court for violating sanctions against Venezuela.

Earlier today, the Russian Ministry of Transport announced that US naval forces boarded the oil tanker "Marinera" in international waters outside the territorial waters of any country, and that contact with the tanker was lost. The ministry noted that the ship had obtained a temporary permit to sail under the Russian flag on Dec. 24, issued on the basis of Russian legislation and international law.

