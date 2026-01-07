Seaplane Crashes Into Gregory Lake In Nuwara Eliya
According to an Ada Derana correspondent, both pilots on board sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to the Nuwara Eliya District Hospital for treatment.
Police said the aircraft had arrived to transport a group of tourists visiting the area when the accident occurred.
The pilots were rescued by individuals operating boats on the lake.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment