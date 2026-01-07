Seaplane Crashes Into Gregory Lake In Nuwara Eliya

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A seaplane preparing to land at Gregory Lake in Nuwara Eliya crashed into the water at around 12:30 p.m. today (07).

According to an Ada Derana correspondent, both pilots on board sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to the Nuwara Eliya District Hospital for treatment.

Police said the aircraft had arrived to transport a group of tourists visiting the area when the accident occurred.

The pilots were rescued by individuals operating boats on the lake.

