Epac Flexible Packaging Introduces New Easy Open Barrier Films For Coffee Brands
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ePac Flexible Packaging today announced the introduction of its new Easy Open Barrier Films, a premium packaging innovation created to enhance the consumer experience for coffee brands. The latest films feature a smooth, peelable opening that eliminates the need for scissors or tear notches, offering a clean, effortless, and accessible way for consumers to open their coffee bags. The structure is designed to be easy open friendly and supports high barrier performance to protect aroma, flavor, and long-lasting freshness.
Easy Open Barrier Films are available for the North American market in both rollstock and quad-seal pouch formats, giving coffee roasters flexibility across production environments. The material is compatible with vertical and horizontal form, fill, and seal equipment and quad seal formats. Orders can be produced with low minimums and ship quickly, helping brands accelerate new product launches, seasonal flavors, and multi-SKU programs.
With ePac's digital print platform, coffee brands gain fast turnaround times, vibrant graphics, and the ability to order to demand.
About ePac:
ePac is the world's largest networked flexible packaging provider, serving brands of all sizes worldwide. Founded in 2016, ePac began with a single plant in Madison, Wisconsin, serving predominantly community-based small and medium-sized brands. Today, through its proprietary technology platform - ePacONE (One Network Everywhere), ePac provides brands of all sizes the ability to produce any size order in any of its 22 facilities across the globe.
ePac offers a full complement of sustainable film options, while its print technology platform is carbon-neutral and inherently eco-friendly. Further, the company offers true order-to-demand capability, helping brands reduce inventory and obsolescence.
For more information about ePac Flexible Packaging and its services, please visit .
