NCCAOM Announces Organizational Name Change To NCBAHM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM) has officially changed its name to the National Certification Board for Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine (NCBAHM). The name change reflects the organization's continued commitment to public protection, transparency, and accurately representing the scope of its national certification programs.
The updated name more clearly identifies the two disciplines for which NCBAHM establishes national certification standards - acupuncture and herbal medicine - and responds to long-standing feedback from regulators, educators, practitioners, and the public seeking greater clarity and consistency in terminology. While the organization's mission, governance structure, and certification standards remain unchanged, the new name enhances public understanding of NCBAHM's role in safeguarding patient care.
NCBAHM continues to work closely with state and federal regulatory agencies, accredited educational institutions, and professional stakeholders to support licensure, workforce mobility, and consumer confidence. Certification through NCBAHM remains a cornerstone of professional accountability and competency assessment within the acupuncture and herbal medicine professions as 46 states plus District of Columbia require NCBAHM certification or passing of exams as a requirement for licensure.
Diplomate Designation Update
As part of this transition, the Diplomate designation will change from Dipl. O.M.(NCCAOM) to Dipl. AHM(NCBAHM), reflecting the integrated competencies certified practitioners bring to patient care. Updates to wall certificates, digital badges, and official records will be implemented gradually throughout 2026 to ensure a smooth and orderly transition for Diplomates.
Leadership Perspective
“This evolution honors our history while clearly communicating the competencies our Nationally Board-Certified Diplomates deliver every day. By clearly identifying acupuncture and herbal medicine, NCBAHM strengthens public understanding of its certification role and responsibilities.” - Mina M. Larson, Chief Executive Officer
“The NCBAHM Board's support reflects a transparent process and a shared vision for the future. We remain focused on supporting Diplomates and collaborating with regulatory agencies to maintain the highest standards of practice.” - Divya Parikh, Chair, Board of Commissioners
Resources and Next Steps
.Name Change FAQ: NCBAHM_Name_Change_FAQ_2026
About NCBAHM
The National Certification Board for Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine (NCBAHM) is a non-profit 501(c)(6) organization established in 1982. NCBAHM is the only national organization that validates entry-level competency in the practice of acupuncture and Herbal medicine (AHM) through professional certification. NCBAHM certification or a passing score on the NCBAHM certification examinations are documentation of competency for licensure as an acupuncturist by 45 states plus the District of Columbia which represents 98 percent of the states that regulate acupuncture. All NCBAHM certification programs are currently accredited by the National Commission for Certification Agencies (NCCA). To learn more about the NCCAOM, or about acupuncture and national board certification visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">. To find an NCCAOM board-certified practitioner in your area, click on Find a Practitioner at .
