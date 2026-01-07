Four Inc. Awarded NASPO Valuepoint® Cloud And Software Solutions Master Agreement
The NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing program delivers exceptional value by leveraging the collective purchasing power of multiple states and entities. The rigorous, multi-state competitive solicitation process ensures that all awarded suppliers meet the highest standards for pricing, terms and conditions, and security.
About Four Inc.
Four Inc. is a trusted public sector technology provider and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last nine years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust. For more information, visit
About the National Association of State Procurement Officials (“NASPO”): NASPO® is a non– profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the chief procurement official of each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members achieve success as public procurement leaders through the promotion of best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at .
About NASPO ValuePoint: NASPO ValuePoint® is the cooperative purchasing division of NASPO, facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State ModelTM. NASPO ValuePoint aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring innovation and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers best-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts-offering public entities outstanding pricing, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at
NASPO®, NASPO ValuePoint®, and Lead State Model® are registered trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.CONTACT: For more information, contact... Media Inquiries:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment