Airport Security Exercise 2026 Held At Cox's Bazar Airport

A comprehensive“Airport Security Exercise 2026” was successfully conducted at Cox's Bazar Airport at 11:00am on Wednesday, aiming to assess operational readiness in the face of aviation-related security threats and to strengthen coordination among all responding agencies.

In line with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and the National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP), airports are required to organize full-scale security exercises every two years, read a press release of Caab.

The Cox's Bazar drill formed part of that compliance framework and focused on evaluating the capability of concerned agencies to respond to hijacking attempts, bomb threats, and other potential emergencies, as well as examining the robustness of communication, command, and control systems during crises.

As per the simulation scenario, BlueWave Airways flight BWA789 departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 10:30am for Cox's Bazar with eight passengers and two cabin crew members on board. Within 10 minutes of departure, the air traffic control tower at Cox's Bazar Airport received an anonymous phone call claiming that an explosive device had been placed inside the aircraft and could detonate at any moment. The information was immediately relayed to the airport director and aviation security officials.







After reviewing the situation and treating the threat as credible, the airport director consulted the Risk Advisory Group and declared a“full emergency.” Instructions were then issued to activate the Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The EOC informed and coordinated with relevant agencies, including the Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Army, Rapid Action Battalion, Cox's Bazar District Police, APBn, Ansar, Fire Service and Civil Defence, and medical teams, ensuring a unified and rapid response in accordance with established procedures.

Participants in the exercise included representatives of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), security forces, law enforcement agencies, medical services, and emergency responders, reflecting a whole-of-government approach to aviation security preparedness.

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Mostafa Mahmood Siddiq attended as the chief guest and observed the drill firsthand.

