Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SC Defers EC Roll-Revision Case To Jan 13

SC Defers EC Roll-Revision Case To Jan 13


2026-01-08 09:03:28
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred to January 13 the final hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission's decision to undertake the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in several states, including Bihar.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, which had fixed the pleas for hearing during the day, said it will resume the proceedings on Tuesday.


ADVERTISEMENT

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll panel, was to resume advancing his arguments in the case.

MENAFN08012026000215011059ID1110573231



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search