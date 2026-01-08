Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Houses Damaged As Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar's Nowhatta

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least two houses have been damaged in a fire mishap in the Nowhatta locality of Srinagar on Thursday, officials said, adding that fire fighting operations are on.

An official said that the fire erupted from one of the houses and quickly spread to another adjacent house, reported news agency KNO.


He said that locals immediately tried to douse off flames, while fire tenders were on their way.“No casualties have been reported so far in the incident, while the cause of the fire is being ascertained,” he said.

Kashmir Observer

