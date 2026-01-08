Two Houses Damaged As Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar's Nowhatta
An official said that the fire erupted from one of the houses and quickly spread to another adjacent house, reported news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that locals immediately tried to douse off flames, while fire tenders were on their way.“No casualties have been reported so far in the incident, while the cause of the fire is being ascertained,” he said.ADVERTISEMENT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment