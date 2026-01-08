Azerbaijan Exempts Domestic Violence Victims From Several Duties
This issue is reflected in the law on amendments to the law "On state duty", approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
According to the law, applicants who are victims of domestic violence and who have filed an application for a long-term protection order for a victim of domestic violence have also been added to this list.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment