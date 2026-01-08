Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Exempts Domestic Violence Victims From Several Duties

2026-01-08 05:05:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8.​ The scope of exemptions from paying state duty for filing a lawsuit, other application or complaint with the court, and for reissuing a copy of a judicial act has been expanded in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the law on amendments to the law "On state duty", approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the law, applicants who are victims of domestic violence and who have filed an application for a long-term protection order for a victim of domestic violence have also been added to this list.

Trend News Agency

