Solar Simplified Expands Community Solar Access Across New Jersey With Middlesex Partnership

Solar Simplified is expanding access to Community Solar across New Jersey's PSE&G utility territory, launching a new municipal partnership with the Borough of Middlesex as part of its growing statewide initiative to deliver meaningful electricity bill savings and equitable access to clean energy.

The Middlesex collaboration builds on Solar Simplified's first New Jersey municipal partnership with Edgewater Park Township, where the Community Solar program has already driven hundreds of resident enrollments. Together, these partnerships reflect increasing demand for accessible, locally generated renewable energy and demonstrate how municipalities can help residents reduce energy costs without installing solar panels.

“Community solar is a win for our residents and our environment,” said Clare Levourne, Chair of the Environmental Commission for the Borough of Middlesex.“Through our partnership with Solar Simplified, we're helping households reduce energy costs while investing in a cleaner, more resilient energy future for our community.”

Through the program, Middlesex residents and other eligible PSE&G customers can enroll now to receive 45 percent savings on applied solar credits. Subscribers receive credits directly on their utility bills while continuing to receive electricity service from their existing utility provider, with no upfront costs, no installation, and no long-term commitment.

“Community solar is one of the most immediate and inclusive tools we have to address rising energy costs while expanding access to clean energy,” said Aviv Shalgi, CEO of Solar Simplified.“Our partnerships with communities like Middlesex and Edgewater Park show what is possible when municipalities and experienced operators work together to deliver real savings at scale. This is the foundation of our long-term commitment to New Jersey.”

Projects serving participating New Jersey communities are expected to begin generating electricity in the first quarter of 2026. By enrolling ahead of project activation, participants are positioned to capture maximum benefits during the summer months, when energy production is typically highest.

Advancing Energy Equity in New Jersey:

As a registered subscriber organization with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, Solar Simplified is committed to promoting equitable access to clean energy across the state. At least 51 percent of all available Community Solar capacity will be reserved for low- and moderate-income households, ensuring that families who need savings the most are prioritized.

The Solar Simplified model allows residents to benefit from renewable energy without installing panels or switching electric providers. The company also works closely with local organizations, including senior centers, housing authorities, and community groups, to reach income-qualified households.

Building Long-Term Municipal Partnerships:

Edgewater Park was the first municipality in New Jersey to join Solar Simplified's initiative, setting an example for other towns across the state. In both Edgewater Park and Middlesex, Solar Simplified is partnering with local leaders to support community engagement through direct outreach, educational resources, and local events designed to make enrollment simple and accessible.

The Middlesex partnership represents the continued expansion of Solar Simplified's New Jersey footprint across both PSE&G and JCP&L territories. With ample capacity available today and additional projects planned for 2026, the company is building a scalable model for long-term municipal collaboration across the state.

Edgewater Park and Middlesex now join more than 100 municipalities and community organizations nationwide that partner with Solar Simplified, including senior centers, housing authorities, weatherization nonprofits, and other local groups working to expand access to affordable clean energy and household savings.

Learn more and enroll at SolarSimplified/Middlesex

About Solar Simplified:

Solar Simplified connects homeowners, renters, and businesses with local solar farms, making it easy to save money and support clean, local energy without fees, upfront costs, or long-term commitments.

As a national Community Solar provider serving tens of thousands of households and partnering with over 100 municipalities and community organizations, Solar Simplified makes renewable energy accessible, affordable, and equitable for all.