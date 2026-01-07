Queen Kong Consulting Launches To Empower Women Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Queen Kong Consulting, a growth and performance consulting firm designed specifically for women entrepreneurs, has officially launched to help founders transform their businesses into scalable operations through strategic systems and certification expertise.

The firm specializes in guiding women-owned businesses through four core pillars: Leadership, Sales, Operations, and Financials. By aligning these critical business functions, Queen Kong Consulting helps clients achieve sustainable growth with improved clarity and profitability.

Founded by Jo Rawald, a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt with more than 25 years of leadership and consulting experience, the firm brings corporate-grade discipline into the entrepreneurial space. Throughout her career, Rawald has helped generate more than $3 billion in client sales and has supported hundreds of women entrepreneurs in building higher-performing businesses.

Queen Kong Consulting addresses a critical need in the market by combining strategic planning with operational excellence. The firm helps founders strengthen decision-making processes, streamline business operations, improve profitability metrics, and expand into commercial and corporate markets.

A distinguishing feature of the firm is its expertise in business certifications. Queen Kong Consulting guides women-owned, minority-owned, veteran-owned, and LGBTQ+ owned businesses through certification processes that provide access to supplier diversity programs and contract opportunities. These certifications often unlock growth channels that many founders are unaware exist.

The consulting approach merges data-driven strategy with practical implementation, drawing on Rawald's extensive background in Lean Six Sigma methodology. This combination enables clients to scale their businesses with precision while maintaining the vision and values that define their entrepreneurial journey.

The firm serves entrepreneurs who have established businesses and are ready to scale strategically. Services focus on creating sustainable systems, improving financial performance, and positioning businesses for long-term momentum in competitive markets.

About Queen Kong Consulting

Queen Kong Consulting is a growth and performance consulting firm built for women entrepreneurs ready to scale with power, precision, and purpose. The firm helps founders turn strong businesses into scalable operations by combining strategy, systems, and certification mastery that drives profit and long-term momentum. Based in Miramar, FL, Queen Kong Consulting serves clients seeking to strengthen their business foundations and expand into new market opportunities.