US, Europe agree to set up Ukraine truce monitoring under Washington
(MENAFN) Washington and its European partners have agreed to create a ceasefire monitoring system for Ukraine under US leadership, forming part of a wider framework of security guarantees intended to ensure long-term peace, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday.
The decision came during the Coalition of the Willing summit, which included leaders and senior officials from 35 countries, NATO, the EU, and Ukraine.
Macron explained, “Within the coalition, based on all the work carried out over recent months, we have consolidated our approach with, first, the establishment of ceasefire monitoring mechanisms, which will be placed under US leadership, with contributions from several states that have indicated their readiness.” He added that the system would be supported by enhanced military coordination among participating nations.
For the first time, the declaration highlighted what Macron called “operational convergence” between coalition members, Ukraine, and the US to provide credible security guarantees for Kyiv. “We also agreed here to establish a coordination unit that will fully integrate all relevant armed forces and ensure operational coordination between the coalition of the willing, the United States of America, and Ukraine,” he said.
Macron emphasized the central role of US involvement, citing Washington’s capabilities as essential to the process. He also underlined the importance of sustained support for Ukraine’s armed forces, which he described as the “first line of defense and deterrence” against future aggression. Plans include a volunteer force of approximately 800,000 troops, covering training, capabilities, and resources to prevent renewed attacks.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the UK will continue expanding its defense support for Ukraine in 2026 while maintaining pressure on Russia. “We will continue to step out our support for Ukraine's defense in 2026 to ensure it gets the equipment and backing it needs to continue the fight, and we will keep the pressure up on Russia, including further measures on oil traders and shadow fleet operators funding Putin's war chest,” he said.
Starmer also noted that concrete post-ceasefire plans had been agreed with France to coordinate ongoing support and defense efforts.
