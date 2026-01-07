403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Merck Foundation Chairman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and 14 First Ladies inaugurate the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit in Dubai
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) LUANDA, Angola, January 6, 2026/ -- Merck Foundation (), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 on 19th and 20th June in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative along with The First Ladies of 14 African and Asian countries, who joined as the Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers.
Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative” emphasized, “It is my great honor to welcome our esteemed Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers, The First Ladies of Africa and Asia, and Ambassadors o‘ our ‘More Than ’ Mother’ campaign to the 7th Edition of the Merck Foundation First Ladies I–itiative – MFFLI Summit.
Through this important platform, we have collectively exchanged valuable experiences and engaged in meaningful discussions on the impact of our programs, which are aimed at transforming patient care and raising awareness of a wide range of critical social and health issues.”
Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees added, “At Merck Foundation, our goal is improving overall health and well-being by building healthcare capacity and by providing access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in the Africa, Asia and beyond. I would like to sincerely thank our Ambassadors and partners. Together, with your unwavering support and collaboration, we will continue to work towards our vision of a world where everyone can lead a healthy”and happy life.”
The First Ladies of 14 countries, who are also t“e Ambassadors of “Merck Foundatio” More Than a Mother”, joined as Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers. They are:
•H.Ç. Dr. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, The First Lady of the Republic of Angola
•H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO, The First Lady of the Republic of Cabo Verde
•H.E. Madam BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of the Central African Republic
•H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, The First Lady of the Gabonese Republic
•H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia
•H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana
•H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., The First Lady of the Republic of Kenya
•H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, The First Lady of the Republic of Liberia
•H.E. Mrs. SAJIDHA MOHAMED, The First Lady of the Republic of Maldives
•H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO, The First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique
•H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
•H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, The First Lady of the Democratic Republic of São Toéé and íríncipe
•H.E. Madam MARIE KHONE FAYE, The First Lady of the Republic of Senegal
•H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe
Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej stated, “I am proud to share that Merck Foundation has provided more than 2500 scholarships for young doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties. Many of our Merck Foundation Alumni are becoming the first specialists in their countries. Together with our Ambassadors and Partners, we are making history and transforming the patient care landscape across Africa and beyond. Many of them are becoming the first specialists in their countries”.”
“ “During our Conference, we also marked together the World Infertility Awareness Month, observed in June, through our signature campaign “Merck Foundation More Than ” Mother”, which aims to empower infertile and childless women by providing access to information, education, and change of mindset. I am happy to share that out of the total 2500 scholarships, more than 700 scholarships have been provided for training in Fertility, Embryology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Clinical Psychiatry, Women's Health, Urology, Laparoscopic Surgical Skills, and Family Medicine, to improve access to fertility care’and wome”’s health”, she urther added.
During the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative -MFFLI Summit, two important occasions were marked; the 8th Anniversary of Merck Foundation and 13 years of M’rck Foundation’s development programs that started in 2012.
On the first day, the Plenary Session of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative -MFFLI Summit took place, featuring a high-level panel discussion with the participating First Ladies of Africa and Asia. Moreover, a high-level ministerial panel discussion was held with African Ministers and top healthcare experts from across the globe.
The Day 2 of the conference will have three key parallel session will be held- Two medical and scientific sessions covering Oncology and Fertility Topics, and a community awareness session, Merck Foundation Health Media Training. This session will emphasize the critical role of the media in influencing communities and driving cultural change, with regards to a wide range of social and health issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girls' Education, Stopping GBV, Ending Child Marriage & FGM, Empowering Women, Diabetes and Hypertension Awareness.
The conference is being conducted in a hybrid format, enabling over 6,000 audiences from more than 70 countries to benefit, meet and discuss strategies and solutions for the health and social challenges in their countries safely and effectively.
Countries participating in the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative:
Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Central Africa Republic, Cambodia, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Gabon, Germany, Ghana, Guinea–– Bissau, Guin–a – Conakry, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Thailand, The Gambia, Togo, Tunisia, U.A.E, UK, Uganda, US, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe and more.
Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative” emphasized, “It is my great honor to welcome our esteemed Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers, The First Ladies of Africa and Asia, and Ambassadors o‘ our ‘More Than ’ Mother’ campaign to the 7th Edition of the Merck Foundation First Ladies I–itiative – MFFLI Summit.
Through this important platform, we have collectively exchanged valuable experiences and engaged in meaningful discussions on the impact of our programs, which are aimed at transforming patient care and raising awareness of a wide range of critical social and health issues.”
Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees added, “At Merck Foundation, our goal is improving overall health and well-being by building healthcare capacity and by providing access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in the Africa, Asia and beyond. I would like to sincerely thank our Ambassadors and partners. Together, with your unwavering support and collaboration, we will continue to work towards our vision of a world where everyone can lead a healthy”and happy life.”
The First Ladies of 14 countries, who are also t“e Ambassadors of “Merck Foundatio” More Than a Mother”, joined as Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers. They are:
•H.Ç. Dr. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, The First Lady of the Republic of Angola
•H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO, The First Lady of the Republic of Cabo Verde
•H.E. Madam BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of the Central African Republic
•H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, The First Lady of the Gabonese Republic
•H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia
•H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana
•H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., The First Lady of the Republic of Kenya
•H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, The First Lady of the Republic of Liberia
•H.E. Mrs. SAJIDHA MOHAMED, The First Lady of the Republic of Maldives
•H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO, The First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique
•H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
•H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, The First Lady of the Democratic Republic of São Toéé and íríncipe
•H.E. Madam MARIE KHONE FAYE, The First Lady of the Republic of Senegal
•H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe
Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej stated, “I am proud to share that Merck Foundation has provided more than 2500 scholarships for young doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties. Many of our Merck Foundation Alumni are becoming the first specialists in their countries. Together with our Ambassadors and Partners, we are making history and transforming the patient care landscape across Africa and beyond. Many of them are becoming the first specialists in their countries”.”
“ “During our Conference, we also marked together the World Infertility Awareness Month, observed in June, through our signature campaign “Merck Foundation More Than ” Mother”, which aims to empower infertile and childless women by providing access to information, education, and change of mindset. I am happy to share that out of the total 2500 scholarships, more than 700 scholarships have been provided for training in Fertility, Embryology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Clinical Psychiatry, Women's Health, Urology, Laparoscopic Surgical Skills, and Family Medicine, to improve access to fertility care’and wome”’s health”, she urther added.
During the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative -MFFLI Summit, two important occasions were marked; the 8th Anniversary of Merck Foundation and 13 years of M’rck Foundation’s development programs that started in 2012.
On the first day, the Plenary Session of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative -MFFLI Summit took place, featuring a high-level panel discussion with the participating First Ladies of Africa and Asia. Moreover, a high-level ministerial panel discussion was held with African Ministers and top healthcare experts from across the globe.
The Day 2 of the conference will have three key parallel session will be held- Two medical and scientific sessions covering Oncology and Fertility Topics, and a community awareness session, Merck Foundation Health Media Training. This session will emphasize the critical role of the media in influencing communities and driving cultural change, with regards to a wide range of social and health issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girls' Education, Stopping GBV, Ending Child Marriage & FGM, Empowering Women, Diabetes and Hypertension Awareness.
The conference is being conducted in a hybrid format, enabling over 6,000 audiences from more than 70 countries to benefit, meet and discuss strategies and solutions for the health and social challenges in their countries safely and effectively.
Countries participating in the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative:
Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Central Africa Republic, Cambodia, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Gabon, Germany, Ghana, Guinea–– Bissau, Guin–a – Conakry, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Thailand, The Gambia, Togo, Tunisia, U.A.E, UK, Uganda, US, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe and more.
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment