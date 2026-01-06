Bioprocess Automation Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Bioprocess Automation market is dominated by a mix of global bioprocessing technology leaders and specialized automation innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced control systems, real-time analytics, and integrated digital biomanufacturing platforms to strengthen market presence and enhance process efficiency. Growing emphasis on closed-system operations, reduced manual intervention, and end-to-end process traceability is accelerating the adoption of automated solutions across upstream and downstream workflows. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology partnerships, and strategic positioning within the rapidly evolving bioprocess automation ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Bioprocess Automation Market?

According to our research, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The Life Sciences Solutions of the company is partially included in the bioprocess automation market growth provides instruments, reagents and consumables for biological and medical research, diagnosis of disease and discovery and production of new medicines and vaccines.

How Concentrated Is the Bioprocess Automation Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry's diverse technology requirements spanning upstream control systems, downstream analytics, single-use automation, and digital biomanufacturing platforms alongside high technical complexity and regulatory expectations. Leading vendors such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), Sartorius AG, Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. hold strong market positions through integrated automation solutions, robust bioprocess portfolios, and long-standing customer relationships, while smaller firms continue to serve niche biomanufacturing needs. As adoption of advanced process control, real-time monitoring, and fully automated workflows accelerates, consolidation and strategic partnerships are expected to reinforce the competitive positioning of major players within the bioprocess automation landscape.

.Leading companies include:

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (3%)

oDanaher Corporation (Cytia) (2%)

oSartorius AG (2%)

oLonza Group AG (2%)

oMerck KGaA (MilliporeSigma) (2%)

oF. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (2%)

oSiemens AG (2%)

oRockwell Automation Inc. (2%)

oEmerson Electric Co (2%)

oWaters Corporation (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

.North America: Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Merck KGaA, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Curi Bio, Inc, Repligen Corporation, Flotek Industries Inc, Automated Control Concepts Inc, Flownamics Analytical Instruments Inc, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, WuXi Biologics, Syntegon, Molecular Devices, Nirrin Technologies, New Wave Biotech, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, PerkinElmer, Pall Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Sartorius, and ATS Life Sciences are leading companies in this region.

.Asia Pacific: WuXi Biologics, Sino-Biocan (Shanghai) Biotech Ltd, Körber AG, Bailun Biotechnology Co, Ltd, Shanghai Baoxing Bio-Engineering Equipment (BXBIO), MIKEBIO (Jiangsu Mike Biotechnology), Jichen Bio, Nanjing BioWill Biological Engineering, TIANGEN Biotech (TEasy Lab Automation), Marubishi Bioengineering Co. Ltd, BIOTEC Co, Ltd, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, ABB Robotics, Merck Group, Ajinomoto Co. Inc, Micro Digital Co, BioSystemENG Co. Ltd, Biostream Co. Ltd, and Sartorius are leading companies in this region.

.Western Europe: Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Syntegon, Sartorius, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf SE, Solaris Biotech, and BIONET are leading companies in this region.

.Eastern Europe: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Infors AG, DISTek Integration, SyVento Biotech, Sartorius AG, and Adapta Robotics are leading companies in this region.

.South America: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Amgen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc, and Merck KGaA are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

.Intelligent Cell Processing System Improves Production Quality And Safety is focusing on how the intelligent cell processing system improves production quality and safety.

.Example: Sino-Biocan (Shanghai) Biotech Ltd, WUKONG (November 2024) a fully automated and intelligent platform designed to streamline cell therapy preparation.

.The system offers real-time monitoring of key parameters, full data traceability and customizable protocols, enhancing efficiency and good manufacturing practice (GMP) compliance.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

.Focuses on expanding their business expertise through strategic partnerships.

.Launching next-generation automated bioreactors, monitoring platforms, and control systems to strengthen market position.

.Leveraging cloud-connected and AI-enabled automation platforms for scalable, compliant, and high-efficiency biomanufacturing operations.

.Enhancing strategic funding for R&D, digital biomanufacturing infrastructure, and advanced process-analytics technologies (PAT).

