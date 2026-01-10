Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 9: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra's Movie Collects THIS Much

Ikkis 9 Days Box Office Collection: The Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia starrer 'Ikkis' has completed its opening week at the Indian box office. The movie has been a disappointment so far. All eyes are on how many more days it will last

Ikkis showed no strength on Thursday. The movie added another 80 lakh rupees to its total. On Friday, Jan 9, 2026, Ikkis had a total Hindi occupancy of 8.59%. Morning shows were at 6.75% and afternoon shows at 10.43%.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this film failed to impress the audience, which is why it saw no growth in its first week. It only managed a net collection of ₹25.5 Cr at the Indian box office (Week 1 Collection).

This military drama starring Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, and others performed disappointingly after its first week. On its ninth day [Day 9 2nd Friday], it earned a mere ₹0.32 Cr**. Its total collection is now ₹25.82 Cr.

This collection isn't too bad for a new actor's film, but it's shocking when you consider its production cost. Given current trends, it will be tough for Agastya Nanda's film to even hit the ₹30 crore net mark.

The movie Ikkis is veteran actor Dharmendra's last screen appearance. He passed away last year. Sunny and Bobby Deol promoted their father's movie. This might be why it earned ₹25 crore in a week. The success of 'Dhurandhar' also impacted its collection.

Day 1: ₹7 Cr

Day 2: ₹3.5 Cr

Day 3: ₹4.65 Cr

Day 4: ₹5 Cr

Day 5: ₹1.35 Cr

Day 6: ₹1.6 Cr

Day 7: ₹1.15 Cr

Day 8: ₹1.25 Cr

Week 1 Collection: ₹25.5 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday]: ₹0.32 Cr**

Total: ₹25.82 Cr