Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation


2026-01-06 08:01:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

  • Edwin Roks, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Boehle, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Needham Growth Conference on January 13th and 14th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, with a presentation on January 13th at 8:45am Eastern Time.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at .

Contact:
Dan Boehle
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
...
+1 714 327 3079


MENAFN06012026004107003653ID1110565081



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search