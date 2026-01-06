Book 5 By Renie Lieteau Ignites A New Wave Of Heartfelt Wonder, And Readers Are Already Leaning In

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Frankie Turns One (SCALE UP WITH FRANKIE) by Renie Lieteau"

In a literary landscape hungry for stories that feel both intimate and wildly inviting, Renie Lieteau returns with Book 5, a radiant, pulse-softening tale that blends warmth, curiosity, and the irresistible charm of life's smallest triumphs. From the very first line, Lieteau summons a world that feels tender, cinematic, and quietly electrifying, pulling readers into a narrative that whispers like a secret and lands with the emotional force of something you didn't realize you needed.

This newest release doesn't simply tell a story; it unwraps one. With velvety pacing and sensory-rich scenes, Book 5 offers a front-row seat to a day where everything familiar grows a little bigger, a little brighter, and far more meaningful. Lieteau masterfully layers humor, heart, and a shimmer of nostalgia, crafting a reading experience that feels like opening a window to a world where innocence and adventure meet in perfect equilibrium. It's tender. It's playful. It's disarmingly enchanting.

But here's where the brilliance sharpens: the book never reveals its full hand. Instead, it teases, beckons, and invites readers closer with a narrative voice that feels like it knows more than it's willing to say, at least, not yet. Every scene hums with significance, every turn feels like the warm brush of something extraordinary just out of frame. Lieteau positions this story not merely as a read, but as a moment, a mood, a quiet revolution in gentleness.

And just when the story reaches its final, glowing exhale, one question lingers in the air, impossible to ignore, impossible to forget: If this is only the beginning... what remarkable journey awaits in the next turn of the page?

About The Author

Renie Lieteau is a storyteller who writes with the hope of sparking wonder, kindness, and curiosity in children's hearts. Many of her tales are inspired by her beloved pets and the small, meaningful moments hidden in everyday life.

The second oldest of eight children, Renie grew up along the coastlines of the United States. Her father's military service meant frequent moves from one shoreline to another, each new place offering fresh memories and lessons in resilience. Along the way, Renie discovered that storytelling helped her connect, belong, and make friends wherever life took her. What began as playful imaginings soon grew into a lifelong creative calling.

Over the years, Renie's love for expression blossomed into poetry, songwriting, and lyric writing, always driven by her search for the rhythms that connect us all. Still, her heart continues to return to children's stories, where honesty and imagination weave together in the most magical ways. As she beautifully believes,“Dreams are woven from the threads of our thoughts, on the loom of our imaginings.”

Through Scale Up with Frankie, Renie hopes to encourage young readers to embrace courage, compassion, and the joy of being themselves - scales, quirks, and all.

Availability

Book Name: Frankie Turns One (SCALE UP WITH FRANKIE)

Author Name: Renie Lieteau

Amazon Link:

Barnes & Noble Link:

Series Link: