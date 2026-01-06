NYC Entrepreneur Announces February 2025 Restaurant Opening Following Success Of Translation Services Business

MENAFN - GetNews) ELPPA LLC, a New York–based multilingual business services company, announced plans to open a community-developed restaurant in New York City in February 2025, following the company's first-year success in translation and contract services. The company is also preparing to launch a social commerce platform in January 2025.

Founded by a multilingual entrepreneur, ELPPA LLC reached approximately $240,000 in gross revenue within its first year, providing translation and contract services in English, Japanese, and Korean to clients across automotive, corporate, and international business sectors.

“We began by offering accessible, high-quality translation services and grew entirely through relationships and referrals,” said the founder.“That same community-first mindset is now shaping our restaurant and e-commerce ventures, where our audience is actively involved in the development process.”

From Corporate Shadows to Community Connection

The founder's business philosophy is shaped by a highly unconventional upbringing. As the daughter of an executive who led Apple's Japanese operations during the Macintosh era, she witnessed corporate leadership from a distance, having been born out of wedlock and raised outside her father's public life.

“When my father was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, he gave me a choice: remain comfortable but unseen, or step away and build something of my own,” she said.“I chose independence. He believed business was ultimately about people-and that lesson became the foundation of everything I've built.”

After leaving her father's family with limited resources, she worked multiple jobs while pursuing studies in English Literature and International Law, eventually achieving fluency in three languages, with a fourth currently in progress.

Community-Driven Restaurant and E-Commerce Launch

The upcoming restaurant concept is being developed with direct input from the founder's online community, where followers have contributed ideas on menu design and operations. The restaurant aims to offer affordable, health-conscious dining options in response to rising costs across New York City's food scene.

The company's social commerce platform is scheduled to launch in late January 2025 with limited initial access. Despite strong early interest, enrollment will be intentionally restricted to ensure product quality and a personalized customer experience.

“Today's consumers want transparency and participation,” the founder added.“We're building these businesses in public-growing alongside the people who support us, rather than behind closed doors.”

About ELPPA LLC

ELPPA LLC is a New York–based company providing multilingual translation and contract services in English, Japanese, and Korean, with expansion into hospitality and social commerce underway. Founded on relationship-driven principles, the company is launching a community-developed restaurant in New York City in February 2025 and a social commerce platform in January 2025.