Experienced Federal Executive Dennis E. Gonzalez Joins ABC Recording Networktm As Senior Advisor

NEW YORK - The ABC Recording Network (Audio Broadcasting Creators Recording Network) today announced the appointment of Dennis E. Gonzalez as Senior Advisor for External Affairs. Gonzalez, an experienced federal executive appointed by President George W. Bush, brings decades of leadership experience from federal service, including roles during both Trump Administrations, along with deep ties in Washington, D.C., and governments across the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Rich Valdés Media and ABC Recording specialize in producing media content and hosting live events. It is best known for creating the long-running and highly rated late-night talk show "This Is America with Rich Valdés," which launched in 2018 (Rich Valdés Media). The program has achieved strong performance on podcast platforms, peaking at number 25 on Apple's Politics chart in 2019, consistently maintaining a position in the top 200 of all podcasts in the United States, and commanding a top 30 position on the news commentary chart. The network distributes the show through iHeartRadio and to all major streaming and podcast platforms. The nationally syndicated radio version of the late-night talk show was distributed by Cumulus Media's Westwood One from 2022 through 2026 and reached a milestone of 6 million weekly listeners in the U.S across nearly 300 radio stations.

In 2026, the network plans to expand the digital reach of the Valdés show beyond audio to include streaming video, cable television, and satellite distribution, targeting audiences in the Caribbean and Latin America in addition to the United States.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Dennis Gonzalez to the team! In today's fast-growing media landscape, timing and contacts are key, and Dennis is known for his success in executing initiatives expeditiously and convening the right players to pull off these successful projects. I couldn't be more pleased," said Rich Valdés.

Valdés, who began his broadcasting career as a producer for the Mark Levin radio show and as a conservative talkshow host on local radio in New York City at 77 WABC, has been ranked one of the "Top 100 Most Important Talk Show Hosts in America" by Talkers Magazine in 2023 (number 88), 2024 (number 81), and 2025 (number 38).

Gonzalez added, "I look forward to being of service to ABC Recording as we grow Rich Valdés's already very successful show while sharing all of the news, commentary, and entertainment content that the public desires."

Gonzalez's celebrated tenure as a leader in the US federal government and the broad familiarity he has amassed over years of public service are highly valued additions to the network as it prepares for significant growth. Rich Valdes Media's ABC Recording Network will significantly expand its footprint in 2026 through multiple forthcoming strategic partnerships in streaming video, cable television, and terrestrial radio in the Caribbean, Latin America, and throughout the United States.

