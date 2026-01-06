Celeste And Robert White Of Napa Honored At Napa Salvation Army Culinary Institute Appreciation Dinner

MENAFN - GetNews)



Celeste and Robert WhiteCeleste and Robert White of Napa were honored at an appreciation dinner at Buena Vista Winery for their support of the Napa Salvation Army Culinary Institute, recognizing their commitment to community, education, and philanthropy.

Napa Valley, CA - Celeste White and Robert White of Napa were recognized for their generous support of the Napa Salvation Army Culinary Institute at a recent appreciation dinner held at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma County. The event was hosted by renowned vintner Jean-Charles Boisset and his wife, Gina Gallo, celebrating donors and supporters who help advance the institute's mission to train the next generation of culinary professionals.

The Napa Salvation Army Culinary Institute provides students with professional skills, mentorship, and opportunities to enter the culinary industry with confidence. Celeste White and Robert White were honored for their ongoing commitment to the program, which aligns with their long-standing dedication to community service, education, and philanthropy in Napa Valley.

“Supporting programs like the Napa Salvation Army Culinary Institute is about investing in people, community, and opportunity,” said Celeste White.“We are proud to contribute to a program that empowers students and strengthens the local culinary community.”

The appreciation dinner at Buena Vista Winery brought together culinary instructors, alumni, community leaders, and local philanthropists to celebrate the institute's achievements and the support of donors such as the Whites. Hosted by Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo, the event highlighted the critical role of partnerships between the community, business leaders, and nonprofit organizations in creating lasting social impact.

Both Robert and Celeste White have long been active in Northern California philanthropic initiatives, supporting education, youth programs, healthcare, and local nonprofits. Their involvement with the Napa Salvation Army Culinary Institute underscores their belief in fostering opportunities that provide tangible skills and career pathways for local students.

The Whites' recognition at the appreciation dinner is part of a broader commitment to supporting Napa Valley's community and cultural institutions, reflecting values of stewardship, engagement, and service.

About Celeste White

Celeste White is a Napa Valley entrepreneur, philanthropist, and nonprofit leader. She serves as CEO of Horse Rock Olive Oil and is a longstanding supporter of local educational, cultural, and charitable initiatives. Her work emphasizes wellness, community engagement, and purpose-driven leadership.

About Robert White

Robert White is a Napa Valley–based trauma surgeon, healthcare leader, and community philanthropist. In addition to his medical career, he actively supports education and nonprofit programs in Northern California, including initiatives that provide mentorship and skills development for youth and emerging professionals.

About Napa Salvation Army Culinary Institute

The Napa Salvation Army Culinary Institute provides students with professional training, mentorship, and career guidance to succeed in the culinary industry. The program equips participants with the skills and knowledge needed to pursue opportunities in restaurants, catering, hospitality, and food service.

About Napa Valley, CA

Napa Valley is an internationally celebrated region in Northern California, known for its vineyards, artisanal food production, and vibrant community initiatives. The region supports a thriving network of local nonprofits, culinary institutions, and agricultural enterprises.