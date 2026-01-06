From The Ashes Of Horror: Author's Tranquility Press Releases“Surviving Trauma,” A Chronicle Of The Human Spirit

MENAFN - GetNews)



Janice Gomes's Unflinching Book Offers a Frontline View of Resilience, From Backyard Dungeons to Courtroom Betrayals

MARIETTA, GA - What does survival truly look like? It is not a singular moment of triumph, but a daily, deliberate choice forged in the quietest, darkest hours. Author's Tranquility Press today announces the release of Surviving Trauma, a seismic collection of true narratives by Janice Gomes that maps this brutal and beautiful terrain. This book is a raw nerve and a guiding hand, compiled from the author's decades as a crisis counselor standing where few dare to look.

Forget abstract theories. Gomes escorts readers into the visceral reality of trauma through stories that linger in the mind long after the page is turned. Meet Tory, a nine-year-old whose diary of abuse was dismissed by the very system sworn to protect her. Witness Resa, whose“flower child” upbringing was a lawless labyrinth of neglect. Grieve with a family whose dream home in the country burns twice, finding salvation in the donated clothes of strangers.

The scope is breathtaking, moving from the profound sorrow of parental suicide to the chilling normalcy of evil. In the book's most startling sections, Gomes reveals her own unintended proximity to monstrous crimes. She details the fifteen years she unknowingly conducted business with Phillip Garrido, the man who imprisoned Jaycee Dugard in his backyard, exploring the haunting question of how darkness masks itself in plain sight. She recounts the harrowing discovery that a remote property she rented out was a forensic nightmare, a staging ground for robbery and murder.

These are not sensationalized tales. They are forensic examinations of the human condition, reported with the steady gaze of someone who has been there. Gomes tackles the generational curse of silence in a depressed household, the fatal spiral of a betrayed man, and the controversial intersection of faith and fault in the face of addiction. The book also honors the relentless advocacy of figures like Marc Klaas, father of murdered Polly Klaas, turning private agony into public crusade.

Surviving Trauma operates on a fundamental belief: to survive is an act of rebellion. Gomes documents the myriad forms this rebellion takes-a child's defiant voice, a decision to seek counseling, the courage to walk away, the strength to simply get up one more time. It is an essential testament for anyone who has fought a silent battle, and a vital eye-opener for anyone who believes trauma has a simple face or a predictable resolution.

This is the book the conversation about resilience has been waiting for: uncompromising, complex, and ultimately anchored in a hard-won hope.

Surviving Trauma by Janice Gomes is available for purchase now in hardback and paperback formats on Amazon.

About the Author

Janice Gomes has lived the stories she writes. As a veteran crisis intervention counselor and the founder of a non-profit dedicated to child and community safety, she has spent a lifetime at the crossroads of human catastrophe and courage. Her writing is forged from this experience, offering authenticity where others offer only analysis.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a premier publishing house dedicated to amplifying authors' voices and connecting meaningful works with a global audience. Committed to a partnership that spans editing, marketing, and distribution, the press ensures that powerful stories like Surviving Trauma find the readers they need to reach.