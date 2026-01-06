Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 9526609 or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call.

About Business First Bancshares Inc.

As of September 30, 2025, Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST), through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, had $8.0 billion in assets and $5.7 billion in assets under management through b1BANK's affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC (SSW), not including $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW. b1BANK operates banking centers and loan production offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard“Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine's“Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK for more information.