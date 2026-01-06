Indonesian Model Manohara Odelia Alleges Forced Marriage To Malaysian Prince: 'It Was Illegal'

The model has recounted her wedding to the Malaysian prince, saying that it was performed under force and amounted to coercion and an illegal union. She strongly asserted that she had never had the liberty nor the will to enter into the marriage, a proposition she disputes with serious concern over the way this has been portrayed for decades.

Indonesian Model Alleges Forced Marriage to Malaysian Prince

The model maintains that at the time of the marriage, she was very young and under duress. She claimed that she was not emotionally mature or legally capable to give any such consent; the decision was simply beyond her control. So, according to her version, the marriage should have never rendered itself as a valid union, since consent was absent.

She wrote, ''For many years, I have repeatedly been referred to in articles and headlines as“Mantan Istri.”

I am writing to respectfully clarify that this description is inaccurate and misleading.

What occurred during my teenage years was not a romantic relationship, not a consensual relationship, and not a legal marriage.

There was never a relationship I wanted, agreed to, or entered into voluntarily.

At the time, I was a minor and was in a situation of coercion and lack of freedom, meaning I did not have a real choice or the capacity to give consent.

Using the term“mantan istri” implies a lawful, voluntary, adult relationship and marriage. That implication is false. It reframes a coercive situation as a legitimate relationship and distorts the reality of what occurred.

I ask Indonesian media, editors, writers, and digital platforms (including Google and Wikipedia) to stop using this label when referring to me.

Continuing to introduce articles with this mischaracterization is not only inaccurate, it is unethical journalism.

This request is not about revisiting the past.

It is about accuracy, ethics, and responsible use of language and context.

Careful language matters.

Words have consequences.

Survivors deserve to have their stories described truthfully and with dignity.

- Manohara Odelia''

Public Reaction and Wider Impact

Her revelations have triggered renewed discussion on social media about consent, power imbalances, responsibilities of institutions and media. Supporters have spoken out, identifying her story as yet another reminder of the importance of protecting the vulnerable and honoring their lived experiences.