Republic Day 2026: Mock Drill At Chandigarh ISBT Checks Preparedness

As the Republic Day celebrations approach, the Chandigarh Police on Tuesday conducted a mock drill at ISBT in Sector 43. The mock drill was conducted under the directions of Geetanjali Khandelwal SP (Operations) to check the preparedness and coordination between the teams of Chandigarh Police and other emergency services of Chandigarh Administration.

Drill Simulates Bomb Threat Scenario

During the mock drill, the ISBT was cordoned off and evacuated by commandos of Operations Cell. A joint search operation by the HIT Teams of Operation Cell, Bomb Detection Squad and Dog Squad of Chandigarh Police was carried out, and the dummy bomb was traced out successfully, according to a release.

Multi-Agency Response

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) of Operation Cell, PCR Vehicles, ambulance from GMSH-16, Dog Squad team, Bomb Squad team, Ambulance from Police Hospital, Dial-112, Fire brigade vehicle, team of Civil Defence, Mobile Forensic Team, District Crime Cell, Crime Branch and a team of local area Police Station-36 reached on the spot immediately, the release said.

Safe Disposal and Area Sanitisation

The dummy bomb was safely taken to the open ground of Police Lines, Sector-26, Chandigarh, in a sandbag truck along with the pilot and escort PCR vehicles of Chandigarh Police for defusing the same.

A complete search of ISBT was conducted.

Context: India's 77th Republic Day

India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, with elaborate parades, cultural displays, and a showcase of India's defence capabilities. The event is expected to attract thousands of spectators, both in-person and via live broadcasts.

