Marc Hirsch Releases Complete Alice White Investigator Series In Five-Book Box Set Across Kindle, Paperback & Audiobook

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Award-winning crime fiction author Marc Hirsch brings his acclaimed mystery series together for the first time with the release of the Alice White Investigator 5 Book Box Set, now available in Kindle, paperback, and audiobook editions. Spanning five fast-paced novels, the collection immerses readers and listeners in the shadowed streets of 1950s New York through the eyes of a fearless young woman determined to uncover the truth, no matter the cost.

Set in postwar Manhattan and the crime-ridden outer boroughs, the series follows Alice White, a law student working as an investigator for a small downtown law firm. What begins as routine casework quickly pulls Alice into the city's underbelly, where corruption, violence, and moral ambiguity collide. Driven by grit, intelligence, and an unyielding sense of justice, Alice navigates a male-dominated world with sharp instincts and fearless resolve.

As Alice digs deeper into cases that range from elaborate cons to brutal crimes, she discovers not only a darker side of the city, but a dangerous attraction to the work itself. Each novel builds on her evolution from determined investigator to a woman who understands the risks of her calling and chooses them anyway. Her journey reflects both the peril and exhilaration of pursuing truth in a city that rarely offers mercy.

The five-book box set includes the complete Alice White series: The Case, Hard Case, The Con Case, The Case of the Butcher, the Bank Robber, and the Blonde, and The Case of the Little Island in the Pacific. Together, the novels deliver a cohesive and compelling portrait of crime, consequence, and courage, blending classic noir sensibilities with a modern, empowered protagonist.

Hirsch's inspiration for the series draws from classic crime fiction traditions while reimagining the genre through a female lead ahead of her time. Alice White stands out as a tough, principled investigator whose work ethic and attitude have earned praise from readers who describe the books as fast-moving, suspenseful, and impossible to put down.

Ideal for fans of historical crime fiction, noir mysteries, and strong female leads, the Alice White Investigator 5 Book Box Set offers both longtime readers and newcomers the opportunity to experience the full arc of the series in one immersive collection, now accessible in digital, print, and audio formats.

The box set is now available. Secure your copy here:

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact: