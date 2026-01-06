Republican Congressman Jim Baird, Wife Injured In Car Accident, Says Trump During Speech At Kennedy Center

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that Republican Representative from Indiana's 4th Congressional District, Jim Baird, along with his wife, have met with an accident.

Trump revealed this information during his speech before House GOP members at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington DC, as per a report by CBS News.

"I also want to send our best wishes to Congressman Jim Baird and his wife, who are recovering from a car accident," Trump said during his speech, as per the publication.

""They're going to be OK but they had a pretty bad accident. And we're praying that they get out of that hospital very quickly. He's going to be fine, she's going to be fine, but it was a bad accident," he also added.

Trump, however, did not provide any details of where or when the incident occurred.

The office of Baird released a statement regarding his accident after Trump's announcement. The statement, posted on Baird's X account, read, "Congressman Baird is in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, and he is extraordinarily grateful for everyone's prayers during this time. Congressman Baird looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of Hoosiers. The Office of Congressman Baird will continue to provide services and support for those who need it. Congressman Baird and his office remain steadfast in their commitment to serving constituents and focused on advocating for Hoosiers at the highest levels of government.”

A Vietnam war veteran, Baird was a member of the Indiana House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018, and then was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2018, and continued winning in 2020 and 2024.

With the death of Republican Representative Doug LaMalfa and now the accident of Baird, the GOP majority in the House has shrunk further ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The Republicans can now lose only one vote on party-line issues if all Democrats are present and united in opposing one of the GOP legislations.

In 2022, another Indiana Representative, Jackie Walorski, also a member of the Republican Party, was killed in a head-on vehicle collision. Two members of her staff, along with the driver of the vehicle she was in, also died in the incident.