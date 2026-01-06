India Imported Euro 144 Bn Of Russian Oil Since Ukraine War

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)India imported about 144 billion euros' worth of crude oil from Russia since the start of the Ukraine war, a European think tank said on Tuesday, estimating the Kremlin's cumulative earnings from global oil sales since February 2022 at around 1 trillion euros.

India has been the second-largest buyer of Russian oil behind China, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

China bought Euro 210.3 billion worth of Russian oil since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022, and another Euro 42.7 billion worth of coal and Euro 40.6 billion worth of gas. China's total buy from the beginning of the war until January 3, 2026, was Euro 293.7 billion.

India, on the other hand, bought Euro 162.5 billion worth of fossil fuels – Euro 143.88 billion worth of oil and Euro 18.18 billion worth of coal – from Russia, CREA said.

The European Union spent Euro 218.1 billion on buying Russian fossil fuels – Euro 106.3 billion in oil, Euro 3.5 billion on coal and Euro 108.2 billion on gas.

“As of January 2026, Russia has earned 1 trillion euros and counting from global fossil fuel sales since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, revenue that continues to fund displacement, destruction, and death in Ukraine,” CREA said.