Gold Jumps Rs 1,100 To 1,41,500 Per 10 Grams In Delhi

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Rising for the fourth straight day, the gold price on Tuesday jumped by Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,41,500 per 10 grams, tracking firm global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association.On Monday, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity closed at Rs 1,40,400 per 10 grams.

“Gold extended its gains on Tuesday, supported by a softer US dollar and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials, which reinforced market expectations for potential interest-rate cuts in the coming months,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Silver prices also witnessed robust buying in the bullion market. The white metal continued its rally for the third consecutive day by surging Rs 7,000 to Rs 2,51,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous close of Rs 2,44,000 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold went up by USD 11.45, or 0.26 per cent, to USD 4,460.49 per ounce.

“Spot gold is trading with a gain at around USD 4,460 per ounce, driven by the geopolitical risk escalation as the US captured and removed the Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro,” Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has threatened further strikes if Caracas continues to defy US efforts to open up its oil business and curb drug trafficking, while also weighing action against Colombia and Mexico over illegal drug flows.