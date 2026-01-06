403
Mastercard
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:29 AM EST - Mastercard: Is shining a spotlight on Indigenous small businesses as part of the Toronto Maple Leafs Indigenous Celebration Game. In partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), Mastercard will transform a dedicated space at Real Sports Apparel at Scotiabank Arena into the inaugural 'The Indigenous Playmaker Marketplace presented by Mastercard'. Limited-edition merchandise from Indigenous-owned small businesses will be available for purchase, starting on January 10 when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Vancouver Canucks, until January 21. Mastercard shares T are trading up $0.23 at $35.07.
