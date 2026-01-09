Modern School Built By Heydar Aliyev Foundation Opens In Azerbaijan's Ujar

MENAFN - AzerNews) The new building of Secondary School No. 2 in Ujar city has been put into operation. The former school building, constructed between 1958 and 1960, had become unfit for use due to its age.

For this reason, the construction of a new school building designed for 720 students was launched at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The school, whose construction was completed in December 2025, is a three-storey complex consisting of five blocks.

The school's subject classrooms and laboratories are fully equipped with the necessary furniture, modern equipment, and visual teaching aids. Facilities available to students and teachers include standard classrooms, laboratories for physics, chemistry, and biology, computer rooms, military training and medical rooms, workshops for labour training, a library, a buffet and dining hall, an assembly hall, indoor gymnasiums, and an outdoor sports field. These facilities are designed to ensure a high standard of education.

In addition, comprehensive improvement and landscaping works have been carried out in the school courtyard.